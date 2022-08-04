Listen to the audio version of the article

In these hot summers, even make-up raises the temperature. The fluo colors, the bright nuances, the eyeliners are graphic with particular designs, for a refined effect are used the glitter and the mouth, no longer covered by the mask, takes on the leading role. The desire to wear make-up is also confirmed by data from NPD Grup, a company that deals with market research, in the first three months of 2022 there was a 22% increase in sales of make-up products, compared to 11 % of skincare products. “The color in summer brings out the tan a lot and becomes an accessory to show off with a colorful outfit, with patterns or even simply with the creamy white evergreen”, says Nick Chiron, make up artist of Mulac, the brand founded by the youtuber and influencer LaCindina. “Every year blues, navy and petrol revive, but if we want a truly original make-up we must focus on pink and its shades”.

The transforming eyeliners

We had already seen this explosion of color on the Spring / Summer 2022 catwalks, where graphic eyliners paired with vibrant eyeshadows had caught the eye. The eyeliner is not applied only on the upper lash line but also on the lower one: winged eye with strong graphics, well beyond the natural line of the eyelid, declined in acid green and blue lines, in yellow and orange definitely of great impact. «The novelty is the white eyeliner that enriches the make-up with elements and details, it is not applied for a clear definition, but to enhance the shape of the eyes – continues the make up artist -. We can insert it in the final tails of the borders that sharpen the eyes like razors flush with the eyelid and divide on the outside in a Seventies revival ».

Well hydrated lips on a glow complexion

The skin must always be treated with a specific skincare as well as being protected from the sun’s rays. «Scrubs are special allies to refine the grain and regenerate it correctly, giving it a natural brightness», continues Nick Chiron. «By mixing skincare, liquid highlighters and a foundation we can create a formula of incredible naturalness, transparency and shine. Lips require deep hydration, but a scrub is recommended first. The lip balms are perfect, better if enriched with reflective or colored particles for a light and 3D effect of the 90s, with a slightly darker border on flesh tones. And the lipsticks? The matte is a certainty about the hold and control of the look, however this does not prevent us from transforming it, during the day, with a little gloss. In addition to bold colors, I suggest nudes: very warm beiges, browns and biscuit colors that go well with nude looks but above all with smokey eyes ».

The return of blush

For a sunkissed effect, bronzers are perfect, applied on the naked face or after a light foundation or a BB cream, but blushes are transformed into indispensable tools not only for the cheeks, but also for the eyes, giving them warm and coral shades. «Let’s imagine a new blush effect: let’s abandon the classic application on the cheekbone and reposition it on the center of the face and on the nose, for a“ sun-bitten ”result – concludes the make-up artist -. We’re looking for a shade that resembles a mild burn, brick orange or bright coral. The shade for blondes and brunettes? I don’t like to make a distinction everyone can find the right intensity that matches his complexion ».