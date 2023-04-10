Close to the historic center of Rio de Janeiroin Flamengo Park, is the Modern Art Museum of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. Inaugurated in 1967, the institution’s headquarters building is a landmark of the architecture Brazilian. Designed by architect Affonso Eduardo Reidy (1909-1964), who never saw the work completed, it bears striking features of rationalist architecture.

Three characteristics stand out in its structure: the enormous free span, the presence of pilotis and the integration with the surrounding landscape. It is the latter that we are going to talk about here. the gardens of MAM-RJ bear the signature of Burle Marxas well as the entire Aterro do Flamengo.

The space was listed by the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan) for its scenic value and architectural. Geometric lines, reflecting pools, stone beds and a profusion of species from all over Brazil and other countries make up the museum’s gardens.

Over there, there are 48 imperial palm trees, one of which was planted by then-President Juscelino Kubitschek. Northeast bromeliads, monkey apricot tree, typical of the Amazon, and pompom acacia, from Africa, are some of the plants found there.

“In a garden where an intense movement of visitors to the museum is expected, the problem of creating areas of interest arises, which was solved with the creation of living spaces, terraces, gardens, patios with fountains, water fountains, places for the exhibition of sculptures in the open air and large lawns that lead to the view of the bay, in addition to the use of trees that will provide shade and that, at certain times of the year, will be valued for their flowering”, said Burle Marx in a text published in Newsletter 17 of MAM-RJ.

And as expected, the space is used for various exhibitions. The museum offers a regular project called Zona Aberta, which functions as a mobile studio with artistic-pedagogical activities and practices in the external areas.

With a free schedule, it promotes the integration and participation of groups and people who frequent the Aterro do Flamengo, based on different ways of experiencing and appropriating the museum. On the official MAM website, you can check the workshops scheduled for the current month.

Another project involving the MAM gardens is the fantastic garden, suitable for children up to six years old. It is a ludic-interactive digital platform that explains about the species of plants and animals present at Aterro do Flamengo. The online project space works as a virtual exhibition with devices and a lot of learning.

Service

Museum of Modern Art – RJ

Address: Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85 – Flamengo Park

Open Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm

Free entry | More information on the website