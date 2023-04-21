Home » The MAMMUT jacket worn by Frank Ocean at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival is officially on sale
Entertainment

The MAMMUT jacket worn by Frank Ocean at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival is officially on sale

by admin
The MAMMUT jacket worn by Frank Ocean at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival is officially on sale

After six years, Frank Ocean finally returned to the stage of the 2023 Coachella Music Festival on the 16th of this month. In addition to the attention of the performance, the style of the jacket he wore also became the focus of attention.

This blue-and-orange hooded jacket from outdoor brand MAMMUT is a high-performance piece that uses PFC-treated Cordura® yarns on the outside to make it ripstop and wear-resistant, while the interior is filled with Composed of up to 90% recycled PrimaLoft® Gold synthetic fiber with Cross Core™ technology, the overall light weight, warmth and convenient storage are suitable for outdoor environments, and are a good choice for mountaineering and skiing.

MAMMUT “Eigerjoch Light IN Hooded Jacket Men” is now available on the brand’s website for $345.

See also  Passed by Easter

You may also like

What is the generation cost projected for 2023?

Nike Kobe 4 Protro Latest Colorway “Mambacita” Official...

10 years have passed since the death of...

Villa Homo sapiens enjoys life | Meet actor...

Russia released the first film shot in space...

from the fight with the rival coach to...

The first in the industry｜Global product design certification...

South American sub 17: defeat of Argentina against...

They discovered a “Nazi museum” in a law...

Miranda brought up a song with Chano and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy