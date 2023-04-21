The MAMMUT jacket worn by Frank Ocean at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival is officially on sale

After six years, Frank Ocean finally returned to the stage of the 2023 Coachella Music Festival on the 16th of this month. In addition to the attention of the performance, the style of the jacket he wore also became the focus of attention.

This blue-and-orange hooded jacket from outdoor brand MAMMUT is a high-performance piece that uses PFC-treated Cordura® yarns on the outside to make it ripstop and wear-resistant, while the interior is filled with Composed of up to 90% recycled PrimaLoft® Gold synthetic fiber with Cross Core™ technology, the overall light weight, warmth and convenient storage are suitable for outdoor environments, and are a good choice for mountaineering and skiing.

MAMMUT “Eigerjoch Light IN Hooded Jacket Men” is now available on the brand’s website for $345.