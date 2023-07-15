The man from Rio Negro elected to normalize a complex national union

The Minister of Labor, Raquel “Kelly” Olmos, appointed as normalizing delegate of the Union of Workers and Employees of Education and Minority (SOEME) the ex-Secretary General of Río Negro and ex-edil from Vieda, Matías Rulli, who will have to call elections and regularize that union.

This organization has had judicial intervention for five years after a process of disputes, from the arrest of its leader Marcelo Balcedo for a cause of money laundering and illicit association, with diversion of contributions from the union, which registers more than 24 thousand affiliates.

Rulli was an adviser to the Frente de Todos bloc and was seized by the Vamos con Todos list. Parallel to his Río Negro story, the leader always maintained ties with the Buenos Aires PJ, even with personal ties since Oscar Cuartango, his uncle, was Daniel Scioli’s former Minister of Labor.

The Relocation of a Renovator

Río Negro lives a time of readjustments. The legislator Alejo Ramos Mejia is a testimony of that. He integrated the sheet for the Legislature by JSRN, but did not enter.

A member of the Renovation Front was enthusiastic about Massa’s presidential candidacy. He communicated, in the midst of internal negotiations, with Sergio Hernández and told him that he was proposed to head the list of UP Deputies. The president of the PJ answered that call in Viedma and did so with a loudspeaker, leaving several witnesses. This week he supported the governor in her candidacy in Bariloche.

Races and a party with all the details

The launch of Governor Carreras for the mayor of Bariloche seemed like a birthday party.

The decoration, the musicians, the tables, the balloons, the uniformed waiters, all details of the organization that also thought of three cakes, with two seals: a JSRN slogan that read “neighborhood militancy” and edible photographs of the formula and the list members in each.

A work, with three candidates for the photo

“Energy that unites us” is the slogan of the Bariloche Electricity Cooperative, an institution that has weight and has served as a scale for many politicians.

And the inauguration of the Transformer Station, everyone showed up in the campaign. In front, Carlos Aristegui, head of the CEB and candidate for Cambia Río Negro, and Arabela Carreras, in her campaign for JSRN. Ramón Chiocconi, who goes for Nos Une, was there, but in the audience.

The union campaign, in two directions

On August 9, ATE will hold its elections.

In Río Negro there will be two campaigns. The provincial that will focus on the re-election of Rodrigo Vicente while Rodolfo Aguiar will participate for ascending to the national command. This process will also be noticed in the territory of the Rio Negro, starting with the fact that Aguiar will relaunch this Monday the 17th from Cipolletti. The proselytizing closure is expected in the Federal Capital for the first week of August.

Bullrich and Larreta go down with a bigger crack

The crack of JxC in Nation -especially, of the PRO- extends to Río Negro.

The relationship between Aníbal Tortoriello and Juan Martín is going through its worst moment, especially after the resolution of the Bariloche candidacies where they confronted again. Both are very different and that has been reflected in the PRO.

At this time, the dissidences are exposed by their national support. Tortoriello with Larreta and Martín with Bullrich.

NEUQUEN

The dispute over the walls is between Ojito and the laundering

The Avanzar Neuquén party created by Lucas Castelli is in a state of warble because it denounced that the ruling party, that is, the one who runs the municipality of Cutral Co “sent its people to whitewash the walls that our team painted with a lot of effort.”

He added that “unfortunate, but this situation is not going to make us give up, we are going to continue working so that next July 23 Ruben OjitoGarcia is our next mayor in CutralCo and Sergio Iril councilor.”

The wall is shown in white, it is not like with the gigantographies that stick one on top of the other. Showy unless the owner of the wall wanted it.

Comodoro high school, so close and so far

The governor-elect of Neuquén, Rolando Figueroa, could not with his genius and observes, from afar, a controversy that broke out in Comodoro Rivadavia, Chubut.

The mayor arranged for the walls of the General Roca High School to be demolished so that the residents could access the property in search of recreation.

Governor Mariano Arcioni is displeased with the measure and received a retweet of his position from Neuquén. Rolo attended that high school.

All the protocol for eight blocks

Governor Omar Gutiérrez once again appeared together with Mayor Mariano Gaido in acts with a strong municipal accent. It was at the inauguration of the eight blocks of resurfacing of Juan B Justo street.

As if the occasion had demanded, he spoke of the mayor’s kindness to carry out works. Gutiérrez always said that he would like to be mayor. Able that he is encouraged seriously and began to practice with a good teacher …

Dario raises his index

“We are already running from behind, because many years were lost. This planning should already be done, if we do not train workers they will come from abroad and if they come from abroad they will come with a very high salary and will displace those from here. All of this can generate conflicts for not having planned the province accordingly”.

Darío Martínez says that the people voted for Figueroa and that they, as the opposition, are going to control. The players will be seen on the field.

The deputy with Scaloni

The deputy Karina Montecinos showed the thread and stood in the front line to defend the good relationship in the Argentine National Team of Lionel Scaloni.

Forced hug and discomfort: the unpublished images of Messi and Papu Gómez in the World Cup that went viral, was the title of the news portal of the Todo Noticias channel. The legislator came to the crossing indicating that it was a lie and that it had already been clarified.

Marcos, what have they turned you into?

Lieutenant Governor Marcos Koopmann walks like a fool, He does not participate in events, much less is he seen with his teammates Omar Gutiérrez and Mariano Gaido.

That is nothing, he ignores the requests for a meeting made by the elected lieutenant governor Gloria Ruiz who I understand that three months before the elections, he would have to know, at least, his future office. Marcos, what have they turned you into? Mauricio Macri would have said.





