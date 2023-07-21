The man from San Basilio still does not appear and his entourage fears the worst: there are 12 detainees

Héctor Dionisio Aguilar, 64, has been missing for 18 days. The man has been wanted since July 2, the day he was heading to Mendoza. Aguilar is a native of San Basilio, a town in the department of Río Cuarto. From there, he would have moved to Mendoza territory as a result of a virtual scam.

Daniel Fernández, a lawyer for the Aguilar family, pointed out that the disappeared person had been taken by tricks to the city of San Rafael, Mendoza. According to the lawyer, a mafia group established a relationship with him through a false profile.

“They made him believe that as a result of a relationship he had with a person from Mendoza, during a vacation, a daughter was born. Through this version of her, they took money from her, until one day they summoned him to meet her, ”said Fernández.

Héctor Aguilar next to his car. (Courtesy: The Twelve)

The lawyer commented that there are, so far, 12 people arrested. And he clarified that a direct link to the disappearance of the victim had already been verified for four of them. In addition, he expressed that many more people would have been victims of this mafia organization, which would be run by convicts from jail.

“These four people already have arrest warrants. The rest, also linked, are waiting for a definition of their procedural situation,” Fernández indicated.

Raids in Mendoza

Within this framework, nine raids were carried out in San Rafael and the authorities are searching for elements to complete the evidence table and proceed with the case. This Thursday afternoon, the family’s lawyer confirmed that the investigators located the VW Gol Trend de Aguilar in the aforementioned Mendoza town.

Hector Dionisio Aguilar. The Cordovan who is wanted in Mendoza (File).

On the other hand, the lawyer acknowledged that they fear a fatal outcome. “We believe that this man has lost his life, the evidence would indicate this,” revealed the lawyer. He also stressed that they are looking to find Aguilar’s body, which, although it is not evidence of the crime, would be very helpful to the family.

Saint Basil. Neighbors and neighbors ask that Héctor Dionisio Aguilar (Courtesy) appear safe and sound.

