“The Mandalorian” co-branded Volkswagen ID. Buzz car first unveiled

“Star Wars” rumored album “The Mandalorian” recently officially launched a cooperation with Volkswagen to launch a special style ID. Buzz car. The design of this car is inspired by Djarin’s Naboo N-1 starfighter. In addition to the metal texture, it also includes details such as the yellow stripes on the lower edge of the body, the Mudhorn logo on the wheel frame and the rear window, and the headlights are also specially dimmed to echo the original The appearance of the fighter plane.

Regarding this cooperation, Doug Chiang, Creative Director of Lucasfilm, specifically mentioned: “Last year’s event was very successful. I had a lot of fun designing the car exterior for “Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi”. This time, we thought it would be great if we could come up with new ideas.” Doug Chiang also mentioned that ID. Buzz is a very attractive car.

