After the critically acclaimed “Andor”, the “Star Wars” rumored series “The Mandalorian”, following the release of the first wave of trailers in September, has officially established the launch date of the third season: March 1, 2023. The series will show the plot after “The Book of Boba Fett”, telling the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and the child Grogu (David Acord) to reunite and continue their journey, and will be played by Emily Swallow. The Armorers reunite, Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan has seemingly trivial conversations with the protagonists, and finally sees a simmering battle in Mandalore.

