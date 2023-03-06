Home Entertainment “The Mandalorian”: what it is and how to interact with the “Baby Yoda” doodle
Almost a week ago the third season of The Mandalorian on Disney+. To celebrate and spread the word, Google launched a doodle of Grogu, the character nicknamed “Baby Yoda”, who will continue to accompany Din Djarin on his adventures across the galaxy.

A doodle is an interactive and special design that accompanies the start of users in certain specific searches. For example, as a result of this premiere, if the keywords “Grogu”, “The Mandalorian” and even “Baby Yoda” are placed in the search engine, the mythical character will appear at the bottom of the screen.

By clicking on it, the son of “Mando” will use his strength to drop down the main results that appear at the beginning of the search performed. Every time he interacts with Grogu, he moves a new result to the bottom of the screen with the help of “the Force”.

This is not the only doodle that exists on Google. One recently came out for the series The last of us. When you “google” the HBO+ production, a button with a mushroom appears at the start. By clicking it several times, the branch that grows in the brain of infected people gradually appears.

