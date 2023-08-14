Home » The map with the winners of the PASO 2023 province by province
The map with the winners of the PASO 2023 province by province

The Economist Javier Mileypresidential candidate of La Libertad Avanza (LLA) prevailed in the open, simultaneous and mandatory primaries (PASO), with 30.04%, while in the internal one of Together for Change the candidate Patricia Bullrich he won the arm wrestling Horacio Rodriguez Larreta and, with the sum of the votes of both, that political space was positioned in second place, with 28.27%, followed later by Unión por la Patria, which gathered 27.27% of the votes among its winning candidate, the minister Sergio Massaand the leader Juan Grabois.

This is how the electoral map remained throughout the country according to the different political forces.

Electoral map of PASO 2023: where Juntos por el Cambio won

CABA, Corrientes, Entre Rios

Electoral map of PASO 2023: where Unión por la Patria won

Catamarca, Chaco, Formosa, Santiago del Estero, Buenos Aires

Electoral map of the PASO 2023: where La Libertad Avanza won

Chubut, Córdoba, Jujuy, La Pampa, La Rioja, Mendoza, Misiones, Neuquén, Río Negro, Salta, San Juan, San Luis, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Tierra del Fuego and Tucumán.


