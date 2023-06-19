The Mapuche people prepare for the We Tripantu

The end of one cycle and the beginning of another of We Tripantu – wrongly called the Mapuche New Year – will have occurred between June 17 and 26, according to the “ngenpin”, an authority that advises on science, spirituality, philosophy and wisdom ancestral mapuche.

Marta Ranquehue, a werken from the Millalonco Ranquehue Mapuche community, warned that the date is “movable like nature.” «We, in these times, have lost the ability to observe, but there are several indications that the moment is drawing near. The Ngenpin is the spiritual authority that tells us the date,” explained the werken.

When does the We Tripantu occur? At the time of greatest distance between the sun and the southern hemisphere. From that point, the return that represents a new beginning begins. “Like all our celebrations, it is spirituality itself,” Ranquehue noted that he began celebrating We Tripantu 20 years ago. Since then, without interruptions.

Pablo Cañumil, a Mapuzugun teacher, insisted that it is not correct to speak of the Mapuche New Year because there are other towns that accompany “the return of a new cycle«.

«In this part of the territory, for example, the Mapuche people lived and lives with Günün a küna, the misnamed Tehuelche. It is a celebration of both peoples»he explained.

Cañumil mentioned two stages. «On June 21, the sun reaches its maximum point in the north and from there it begins to return to the south to start a new cycle. From the 21st to the 23rd, if you look at the sun, you will see that it rises from the same point. From 23 to 24 he jumps and changes his starting point. It is called kiñe txekan alka achawall wüñoketuy ta antü».

He added that there is also a constellation called gaw which appears on the 24th at dawn and also marks the beginning of a new cycle.

How Xe Tripantu is celebrated

At the beginning of the new cycle, all kinds of ancestral rites are performed. For this reason, the afternoon of the previous day, family and friends gather at the place of the sacred ceremony.

At dusk, around a bonfire, the elders tell facts from history and deliver knowledge to children and young people. There are dances, songs and games as it is considered that it strengthens the community spirit and solidarity of the Mapuche people.

«During that night he does not sleep. That is why, after dinner, mates appear. One is within that change in nature and one must be energetically attentive. After dinner, there is a circle in which each one tells why they came and what the ceremony means to each one. We share the little knowledge that each one has. It is a very special moment,” Ranquehue described.

Already at dawn, they begin the sacred dawn ceremony and before the sun appears on the horizon, people bathe in any body of water. That symbolizes that one is physically and spiritually prepared to receive the arrival of Wiñoy Tripan Antu.

«At 4, we go to the Gutiérrez stream to wash ourselves with new water. First we women wash and then it is the men’s turn. The idea is that the water takes away the negative and incorporates the positive. That moment is accompanied by many instruments », he recounted.

Upon return, hot drinks are consumed and the giyipun arrives, a ceremony in the rewe to thank what left the finished cycle and ask for what is needed. It is followed by breakfast, lunch and everyone goes home.

«When we grew up we began to celebrate it. We await this moment with more and more knowledge: what it means and why it is necessary to do it. It has nothing to do with anything folkloric. The people who come together and celebrate do so with knowledge“, Ranquehue synthesized.

Cañumil recalled that “many people celebrate this date as San Juan” as a cultural trap. «The San Juan served the church to cover the celebration of the Mapuche people. One can find ancient writings in which they speak of wild Indians who also celebrated San Juan. What they celebrated was the beginning of a new cycle. We are still alive and showing our way of moving in the territory«.





