The march to the Legislature began and there is a court on Avenida Argentina

This Tuesday, the Social organizations reported that they would meet at the Legislature and at Government House of Neuquén to denounce breach of agreements. The referent of the Front of Organizations in Struggle, Diego Mauro told BLACK RIVER RADIO los three claims that drive the protest.

The organizations they met at the monument to San Martín and divided into two groups. One of them went to the Legislature, while the other remains at the meeting point. In addition, they cut Argentina Avenue in the center of Neuquén.

The main points of the protest, according to the organizations, are: the covenant increase debt with the UOCRA, the non-compliance with the increase in social programslike the rations for canteens.

“At the end of the month, the compañeros have to earn an increase and the government has given no sign of that,” Mauro explained. Furthermore, he commented that There is a lack of supplies for the canteens. “The rations for the dining room and picnic area that had been agreed in April were not met either,” he said.

“We have sat down with the minister last time and the minister says we will see, but there is nothing concrete,” said the referent.

He indicated that a fight plan is starting today in both places to ask them to intercede in the claims. «We are going to go to the Legislature to talk to law enforcement officials to see if they intercede in all this, “he commented.

Mauro warned that in the absence of answers, they will return to the streets.

Social organizations request a meeting with Rolando Figueroa

Mauro pointed out that they asked for a meeting with the incoming governor, Rolando Figueroa, to comment on the claims. “We want be part of that table because we don’t want the current provincial government to tell them what we do, we want to tell them,” he said.

“We have delivered notes, we have made it public, now we are doing it again,” said the reference of the organizations. «We asked for a meeting with the incoming governor or one of his future ministers, but no one has called us,” he said.

The objective, according to Mauro, is for “citizens to understand what the problems are and what is the real participation of a government that wants to change”.

