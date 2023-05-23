Home » The Mariners rolled past the Athletics 11-2 led by Kelenic, Rodriguez and Castillo
The Mariners rolled past the Athletics 11-2 led by Kelenic, Rodriguez and Castillo

by admin
The Mariners rolled past the Athletics 11-2 led by Kelenic, Rodriguez and Castillo

SEATTLE (AP) — Jarred Kelenic hit his 10th home run of the season, Luis Castillo pitched six scoreless innings and the Seattle Mariners routed the Oakland Athletics 11-2 on Monday night.

Kelenic also hit two singles and drove in three. José Caballero hit a three-run homer and Julio Rodríguez had three hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs as the Mariners matched his season high for runs.

Castillo (3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak in starts and surpassed 1,000 strikeouts. The right-hander fanned eight and allowed walks against Oakland (10-39), which conceded its fifth straight loss, eighth in nine games.

Seattle led from the start, with Kelenic hitting a two-run shot in the first inning off Kyle Muller (1-4), who took the loss. Caballero followed with a three-run run in the second to give the Mariners a quick 5-0 lead.

For the Athletics, the Dominican Esteury Ruiz 4-1, with a run scored.

For the Mariners, the Dominicans Julio Rodríguez 4-3, with three runs scored and one towed; Teoscar Hernandez 5-0. Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez 5-2, with three RBIs. The Panamanian José Caballero 4-1, with one scored and three produced.

