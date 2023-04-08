“Long Moon Ember”, which is currently being broadcast exclusively on Youku, has swept the entire network and set new records on major platforms. It broke 10,000 within 29 hours of its launch, broke the record of 10,000 popularity for Youku dramas, and refreshed the number of viewers and new users on Youku’s mobile terminal , membership income and other premiere records, and also drove Youku Video APP to the second place in the free list of the Apple Store. According to Yunhe data, the market share of the premiere of “Long Moon Ember” set the highest record for online dramas in the past two years. According to Beacon data, the market share of the show’s first broadcast set a new record for costume dramas in the past three years. Youku has successively released many blockbusters such as “Acquaintance with You”, “Agarwood Like Crumbs”, “Long Moon Embers”, and has firmly established itself as the “No. 1 label of Xianxia dramas”.

The achievement is due to the compact narrative rhythm, exquisite visual effects, three-dimensional character design and rich details of “Long Moon Ember”. The first episode completed the background explanation and the main task, leading the audience to quickly enter the storyline, and follow the protagonist to embark on a gorgeous adventure. In the latest plot last night, Tan Taijin (played by Luo Yunxi) got rid of his identity as a proton and forcibly took Ye Xiwu (played by Bailu) back to his country. On the way, the two who had not yet gained trust with each other were once again designed to be betrayed, and both fell into a trap. Difficulties, the plot has twists and turns and reversals. Netizens who chased the drama called it “feeling” and “exciting”.

The uniqueness of the protagonist of “Long Moon Embers” is also one of the hot topics of discussion among the audience. Among them, the male protagonist Tantai Jin has multiple identities, from a demon god who destroys the world to a proton who is bullied, making it quite complex and three-dimensional. Screenwriters He Wu and Luo Xuan revealed: “Tantai Jin is a different kind of demon god. He has grown up in different forms, and the ‘villain charm’ has a style.” The heroine in the play is the one who saves, guides, and transforms this demon god. Li Susu’s main task, in the updated plot, she possesses “Ye Xiwu” and feels sympathy for the weak and innocent Tantai Jin who has not yet become a demon god. “Li Susu is brave, magnanimous, and full of chivalrous spirit, so facing Tantai Jin, she will inevitably fall into conflicts and tears. This kind of tension also makes this role more dramatic.” The two screenwriters added.

The success of genre dramas is inseparable from the continuous hard work of the platform. In recent years, Youku has successively launched popular Xianxia dramas. In 2020, “Liu Li” ignited the summer vacation, opening the 3.0 era of the anti-routine male and female protagonists of Xianxia dramas; in 2022, “Acquaintance with the King” and “Agarwood Like Chips” from spring to summer, Ji Yunhe, who dares to love, hate, and never admit defeat , Yan Dan, have become classic characters written into the audience’s memory of chasing dramas; the just-concluded “Starfall Congealed into Sugar” became popular abroad and was praised by the cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan. In addition, Youku also has a wealth of classic Xianxia dramas, including the “Legend of Sword and Fairy” series, “Three Lives III, Ten Miles of Peach Blossom”, “Sweet Honey as Ashes as Frost”, etc., gradually cultivating the user mind of “Xianxia watching Youku” , firmly established the “No. 1 label of Xianxia drama”.