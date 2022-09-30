Danny Boyle is directing the big hip-hop live show for The Matrix. The live show, called Free Your Mind, will involve hip-hop choreography, hundreds of dancers and the latest in immersive designs. The Matrix dance show will be the first show at Factory International, a new UK arts venue opening in Manchester in October next year.

Writer Sabrina Mahfouz will write the show, with music by Michael “Mikey J” Asante, choreography by Kenrick “H2O” Sandy, and sculpture by artist Es Devlin.

Boyle, director of “Trainspotting,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” and “127 Hours,” directed a massive live performance for the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony with thousands of dancers.

The Matrix has been an enduring icon of pop culture since 1999, when it scorched minds with cyberpunk sci-fi themes and scalded eyeballs with game-changing visuals.