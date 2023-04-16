The May 1st disaster action movie “Shocking Rescue” road show opened for the first time Director Peng Shun and Du Jiang Yu Haoming made a surprise appearance in Chengdu_TOM Entertainment

Yesterday (April 15), the May 1st disaster action giant“Shocking Rescue”Officially opened the “I am an ordinary firefighter” national theme road show,Director Peng Shun and leading actors Du Jiang and Yu Haoming came to Chengdu, the first stop of the road show, and had face-to-face interactions with local audiences and media. Choked up and wiped away tears.





After the event, the creators came to the local fire station to have an in-depth exchange with the firefighters, and once again experienced the hard work and sweat of the firefighters’ daily training. The film draws inspiration from multiple real rescue incidents, and tells the story of a shocking chemical explosion that is about to raze the entire city to the ground. Faced with the test of life and death, the rescue team rushed to the hardest-hit area as soon as possible. It is a touching story of racing against time in times of crisis and protecting life with life.

The film is directed by Peng Shun, starring Du Jiang, Wang Qianyuan, Tong Liya, Han Xue, Yu Haoming, Han Dongjun and Wang Ge. It will be released nationwide on April 28, and it will be pre-ordered on April 16, 22 and 27. Pre-sale Hot in progress.





The main creators share the behind-the-scenes details of the shooting, real firefighters watch the film and touch the scene

The first stop of the road show of the movie “Shocking Rescue” came to Chengdu, Rongcheng. The director Peng Shun brought the leading actors Du Jiang and Yu Haoming to the road show scene, chatting with the audience about the shooting details of the front and back scenes. The film draws inspiration from multiple real rescue incidents. In order to restore the most realistic rescue scenes under the disaster, director Peng Shun revealed: “During filming, we will use real fire and real explosions under the premise of safety to capture the real reactions of the actors.” Yu Haoming He also shared: “For the first time playing the role of a firefighter, I challenged rescue actions such as hanging upside down in the sea of ​​fire, wearing air calling equipment in thick smoke, etc. Under physical pressure, I realized that it is not easy for real firefighters to face disasters directly.”

The film creates a group of flesh and blood, vivid and real individual images of firefighters, tells the process of firefighters’ full rescue in a raging fire in a sincere way, and portrays the real souls under the mission.





After the screening, a firefighter in uniform said that he was also a correspondent like Han Kai played by Du Jiang. Not long after the screening started, he suddenly received an emergency order to send the police, and he returned to the theater to continue watching after the mission. He said: “Watch It resonates very much from time to time, and many rescue plots made me feel emotional.” After listening, Du Jiang said: “Every firefighting post is very important, thank you to every firefighter, you use your ‘usual’ bravery to fight against all unknown ‘impermanence’ ‘, I hope you can come back safely every time.” A hotpot restaurant owner was also touched after watching it: “I am touched and distressed by the dedication of the firefighters in the film. There will always be an empty table in my restaurant. In order to let the busy firefighters have a hot hot pot no matter what time.”





Du Jiang and Yu Haoming once again experience the firefighting special training, realistic rescue and watching the family members of crying firefighters

After the event in the film city, the main creators came to the local fire station non-stop and had a “one-day entry experience”. Several main creators who had received a month of closed high-strength special training before shooting put on the “flame fire” again. Blue” training suit, revisiting the “devil training” of firefighters.

Under the guidance of the fire station chief, Director Peng Shun, Du Jiang and Yu Haoming challenged the training items such as “quickly wearing protective clothing” and “two belts and one gun” with the firefighters. It’s very warm and familiar, like coming home.” After the training, the creators sat around and chatted with the firefighters, and learned that many front-line firefighters who seemed mature and stable were mostly born in the 95s and 90s. The firefighters and rescuers used their youth to firmly guard the lights of Wanjia, which is awe-inspiring.





At the last stop of the Chengdu Roadshow, several creators came to Sichuan Media College to communicate with enthusiastic college students after the screening.A girl who couldn’t calm down after watching the movie choked up and said: “My father used to be a firefighter. When I was young, I always didn’t understand my father’s occupation, because he was not at home on holidays, and he couldn’t accompany me during the Chinese New Year. Watch I understood him after the movie, and I plan to take him to see it after the release. The movie is very real, and I miss my dad after watching it.” The sincere speeches of the firefighters’ children made the road show even more moving. At the same time, the individual image also reflects the difficulty of the “Flame Blue” family members silently sticking to it. Such a thrilling and emotional disaster action blockbuster will soon shock May Day.





The movie “Shocking Rescue” is produced by Asia-Pacific China Film (Jiangsu) Cultural Development Co., Ltd., Universal Century Film (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Lianrui (Shanghai) Film Co., Ltd., Asia-Pacific China Film (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Produced by Guangzhou Yingming Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Asia Pacific National Film (Chongqing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhongfu Huanyu (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dongyang Hanyaying Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Huawen Image (Beijing) Film Industry Co., Ltd. The company, Beijing Weimeng Chuangke Network Technology Co., Ltd., and Wushuang (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd. are jointly produced.

The film is directed by Peng Shun, starring Du Jiang, Wang Qianyuan, Tong Liya, Han Xue, Yu Haoming, Han Dongjun and Wang Ge, Jiang Mengjie, Hu Jun, Xu Zhengxi, Luo Jialiang, Su Yan, Ding Haifeng special stars, Yin Xiaotian, Zhang Yang, Li Guangfu, Zheng Zhongyu, Zhang Yilun , Sun Shubo, Liu Yanxi, Zhang Xun, Zhang Junjie, Zhao Bin, Ma Yaoyao, Li Yu starring,It will be released nationwide on April 28, and will be screened in advance on April 16, 22, and 27. Pre-sales are in full swing!

[Theabovecontentistransferredfrom”OddEvenEntertainment”anddoesnotrepresenttheviewsofthiswebsiteIfyouneedtoreprintpleaseobtainthepermissionofQiqijiEntertainmentIfthereisanyinfringementpleasecontacttodelete】

Further reading:



0