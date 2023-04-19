The May increase is already known and we show you how to calculate it

The rental market in the region, mainly in the Gran Neuquén agglomerate, characterized by a shortage of supply, largely explained by the Vaca Muerta boom. Bariloche and other tourist centers also suffer from a notable excess of demand, due to the convenience of offering lodgings by the day and not rental contracts as those established by the rental law still in force. It is not by chance that rental property prices in the region are relatively high.

If we add to this situation macroeconomic instability at the national level, whose main scourge is possibly inflationwe are faced with a complex panorama not only in terms of price levels, but also price variations.

Rent adjustments are annual, as established by current Law, and They are established based on the Index for Leasing Contracts (ICL), which is built by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) considering two key variables of the economy: inflation and wages. As far as inflation is concerned, the classic Consumer Price Index (INDEC) is used, published monthly by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC), and as regards wages, the Average Taxable Remuneration of Stable Workers (RIPTE) is used. ) published by the Ministry of Social Security on a monthly basis.

May’s rent increase and what’s to come

Based on the ICL, the increase in rents for the contracts that are updated on May 1, 2023 is 95.94%, greater than the 92.59% of April. In other words, if you are due to update your rental contract next month and until this month you paid $60,000 per month, for example, you will pay $117,564 in rent for twelve months from May (see below how to calculate the new amount). In simple words, almost double, a more than appreciable increase for the pockets of those who still cannot access their own home.

Considering that the ICL is calculated in equal parts with inflation and wages, it is expected that for the coming months the rental update percentage continue its upward trend or remain at values ​​very similar to that of the last updateas inflation shows no signs of slowing down and there have been notable recent parity agreements.

95,94% It is the increase in the price of the rentals to which the update corresponds on May 1, 2023

How do I know how much my rent will be in April?

By entering the ARquiler website (click here), you can use the calculator located on the right margin of the website to find out how much you will have to pay for rent from the update that may correspond to you.

In the calculator you must indicate the contract start date (for example, 05/01/2022), the initial amount of the rent and click on the “calculate” button. In the case of the second annual update (rental contracts are drawn up for three years, in accordance with current law), you will get two values: the one from the previous setting and the next one.

Expensive. Due to the distortions imposed by the regulations, starting to rent can be an odyssey.

It was decided to suspend the rental law

There are not a few who think that the rental supply in many parts of our country is not greater due to the conditions imposed by Law 27,551. As in any market, a shortage of housing supply for rental added to a thriving demand due to the difficulties of access to own housing result in very high prices, in addition to asymmetric relationships and “shortages”.

That is why, according to reports, the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, and the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, agreed to suspend the application of said law once they find a convincing alternative to replace it.

The duration and the periodicity of the updates are the two most controversial points of the regulations.

In this regard, the National Federation of Tenants warned in a statement that modifying the law by decree it would be unconstitutional and attribute the existing problems in the market to the “very serious incapacity” of the national government to control compliance with the standard.

By application of general principles of law, the suspension of Law 27,551 should not affect contracts in progress or contractual relationships entered into while it is still in force.

It is expected that the supply of properties for rent continues with restrictions as long as no alternative to the current law is implemented.

