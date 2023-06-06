The mayor-elect in Córdoba who proposed removing a statue of Néstor Kirchner and replacing it with one of Favaloro

In the elections of Aniseeda small town of 3,000 inhabitants located in the department of Santa María, province of Córdoba, prevailed Natalia Contini. The local PRO leader, among her campaign promises, had proposed remove a statue of Néstor Kirchner and replace it with one of René Favaloro.

With the Juntos Podemos seal, the Anisacate PRO president obtained 1,504 votes (37.36%) and won with just 19 more votes in her favor in the municipal elections of Córdoba which took place on Sunday June 4.

Matías Cuello, his main opponent, was representing Peronism (Unidos) and is a current local government official. Cuello, Secretary of Government of until now Mayor Ramón Zalazar and president of the local Justicialista Party, added 1,485 votes, 36.89% of the total.

Natalia Contini, mayor elected by the Juntos Podemos Anisacate front.

Together We Can Anisacate was one of the electoral fronts into which Together for Change was divided, which did not achieve unity. The opposition councilor was representing that front, in which the PRO joined the Civic Front, First People and the Civic Coalition.

“Anisacate chose to open the door to the future,” said Natalia Contini, the mayor-elect

“Anisacate chose to open the door to the future after 30 years detained in the same government,” Contini said of the election.

“Finally the people made the decision and, with courage, because it took a lot of courage, they were encouraged to get out of that situation and chose, not an electoral or party proposal, because we are a team of neighbors… Together We Can Anisacate is a cry of hope,” he said.

The president of the local PRO entered politics in 2019 and in 2021 joined the PRO. “I participated in the inmates and obtained the seal of my circuit, and from there I started working and I met neighbors who had other party affinities and others who had none, and thus our space was born,” she defined.

One of his proposals for the residents was to remove a sculpture from Anisacate: it is a statue in homage to former President Néstor Kirchner, which was placed there on October 27, 2011, promoted by the community chief Ramón Zalazar.

Contini is president of the PRO of the town of Anisacate.

The monument was vandalized over the years and shot down in 2017. In 2019, it was restored and placed on the edge of Route 5, but Contini proposed its replacement.

“Regarding the statue, we have been very clear: we want another representation. And for this reason, we made a proposal directly to the hearts of the residents, which is to put in their place a statue, a monument or whatever to recognize the effort, work, and dedication of Dr. René Favaloro “. said the newly elected mayor.

Contini was confident that the residents will support this decision: “We are sure that the residents will accompany us, although we are open to allowing them to choose. We do not want to impose, under any point of view, because we are a community. And as a community we have to do the same as with the democratic system: elect by majority. We want to open the doors of this government”.

