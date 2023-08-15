Home » The mayor-elect of Plaza Huincul, Claudio Larraza and the councilors already have their diplomas
In Plaza Huincul, the Municipal Electoral Board delivered today the diplomas that accredit the position reached by the elected authorities last July 23. So much the mayor Claudio Larraza as the seven councilors, including the current communal chief Gustavo Suárez and the mayor who had announced his resignation, which actually did not take place. At the ceremony there were militants who applauded and cheered their representatives.

The ceremony of proclamation of authorities becomes the first institutional moment after the elections, where those who were elected at the polls receive the diploma that certifies the positions reached.

The Municipal Electoral Board chaired by Nelly Cañete issued the resolution that included the mayor Sebastián Ávila (MID), who had submitted his resignation before the body, although as there was a formality error, and he had to redo the note, he analyzed the fact and He went back with his first intention.

The place where the ceremony was held was the auditorium of the Carmen Funes museum, a reduced space for the amount of public that was summoned. Especially, of the militancy that accompanied the mayor Claudio Larraza, and some councilors.

The only speaker was the president of the Board, Nelly Cañete, who thanked the work done by the members and representatives of the political parties who were dedicated to the work and congratulated the elected authorities for the period 2023 to 2027.

The president was in charge of giving the diploma to the brand new Intendant Larraza Then they followed Daniel Vidondo (Community); Gustavo Suarez -that he accepted the first bench that belongs to the MPN-; Sebastian Avila (MID); Fernando Doroschenco (United by Plaza Huincul); Nelson Alvarez; (Together by Plaza); Liliana Gords (Community) and Marga Yunes, the current president of the Deliberative, who will now be a councilor.

At the event, there was no shortage of flags identifying certain political parties or groups, such as the one from the construction union that responds to Levy and those from the MID. Outside the museum, the bulk of the militancy that due to lack of space could not be inside the municipal building, waited.

There was applause and shouts, as each of the elected authorities was named, and even more than one boo was heard. The act was attended by the president of the Deliberative of Cutral Co, Jesús San Martín, in charge of the Executive.

At the end of the ceremony, Larraza explained that he raised two ordinance projects before the Council to approve the creation of the Women’s Secretariat, so that it can be approved for next September 16 when the new officials will take office. starters.


