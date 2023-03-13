Gilbert’s leave quartermaster, Ángel Fabián Constantino, was sentenced today to 14 years and six months in prison for triple sexual abuse for complaints that led him to prison although the Court of Gualeguaychú determined that he is detained at home. The victims denounced that the man was not complying with home confinement

Constantine was accused of the three acts that the three women who were in the courtroom today did. Prosecutor Martina Cedrés He had asked for a 15-year sentence while the lawsuit filed by Juan Ignacio Weimberg sentenced him to 22 years.

The first fact denounced was that of Luján. She was a press secretary for Gilbert Township and had an office next to the mayor. Between the months of February 2021 and June of the same year, The man abused her in his office applying gender-based violence at work, In other words, he threatened to fire her if she spoke.

The second event was suffered by Verónica, who was married to the mayor’s nephew and also worked in the municipality. Constantine once offered to take her to her workplace and strayed from the path, to force and rape her, according to the complaint made and for which he was sentenced.

Norma is the first of the three victims to suffer sexual harassment. It all happened in 2019, when Constantine was a merchant and although he had won the elections for mayor with the Justicialista Party, there were still months left to take office.

In addition to being a merchant, Constantine at that time was Director of Culture and organized the delivery of clothing for what was to be shortly after the celebration of Tradition Day and Gilbert.

Norma went to pick up her dress at that location and was received by Constantino, who at first showed himself to be very kind, invited her into the premises, and once there he sexually abused her.

«The testimonies of Norma, María Luján and Verónica in the very broad probative context produced during the debate, allow us to conclude on the sincerity, veracity and plausibility that such accounts have presented in what specifically refers to the factual aspects that allow recreating the materiality of the facts attributed and the participation in them of the accused“, said the Court.

Furthermore, they added thatA large number of details have been provided that clearly show that they respond to the experiences of the victimss, patenting in such a way the veracity with which they have been conducted and the credibility of the uqe they deserve, beyond the particularities of each of these stories as will be analyzed, “he added.

Along with the story, heThe judges valued the opinion of the forensic experts who determined that the three victims suffered from “post-traumatic stress.” These experts also gave “credibility” to those accounts “verifying in such a way the material existence of the facts object of the accusation”; the judges finished.

Likewise, they valued the statements of the mayor himself in court who iHe tried to “discredit” the victims on the grounds that the complaints were for “spurious objectives” or a kind of “dark plot or political cabal.”

«No valid data emerged to support the hypothesis of such a conspiracy or political scheme on which he has arguedTherefore, the defensive version, intrinsically unconscious and implausible, reverts against the defendant’s own interests, rising as an indication of poor justification, “replied the Court.

Constantino will continue to be detained at home as he has been since before the verdict, although the victims say that the neighbors see him go out at night, violating house arrest. Prosecutor Martina Cedrés also echoed these complaints but since there is no evidence to present it to the Court, the now convicted person will enjoy that benefit for now.



