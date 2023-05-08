The mayors of Neuquén were very far from the Confluence

If you win the Confluence in Neuquén, where 65% of the register is concentratedpaves the way to rule the province, stay out is equivalent to not discussing power. According to the results of the April 16 election, none of the department’s municipalities will be administered by women leaders.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Of the 52 cities and towns that went to the polls, Seven candidates were elected. It represents 13.46%. None will govern a first-class municipality, neither in the center, nor in the north, nor in the south of the province.

The localities in which there will be mayors from December 10 are small, and receive a significantly smaller share of resourcessince except for two, they are excluded from the co-participation regime (see separate).

Still awaiting definition five other cities that will vote between July and October, two of them with communal chiefs: Rincón de los Sauces and Plottier (see separate). Along with Senillosa and Las Lajas, they were the four “large” municipalities in which women won in 2019. Although the electoral schedule remains to be completed to say that we are facing a setback in participation, in principle there would be no sign of progress.

The masculinization of the candidacies It is not a one-party phenomenon. For example, in Cutral Co the Neuquén Popular Movement (MPN) does not govern, however the candidate for mayor of the Frente de Todos, which is the local ruling party, will be Ramón Rioseco, who competed last month for the governorship of the province.

Except in the legislative spheres, in which quota laws were approved first and parity laws later, It is very difficult expand representation in the Executives. Is a woman a guarantee of better municipal management? No. Can there be female candidates who are even against basic human rights? Yes. Now it is not a satisfactory answer either, in terms of equality, that the only decision makers are men, in a society in which the feminist movement and the LGBTIQ+ community push other debates.

In fact, the political participation of women is so thorny (it has been in our country for less than a century) that in 2019 political violence for gender reasons was incorporated into legislation, which includes all those acts that undermine, annul, impede, hinder or restrict public life.

profiles

“In my militancy I had two stages. From the age of 20 to 22, when I got pregnant with my first daughter, I was working in the municipality, I was hired as a politician. That was like an introduction. Then I quit because I prioritized my family, my husband, and I quit for many years. When I returned to Picún, after having studied at Cipolletti, little by little, I returned to the military and the mayor Carlos Casteblanco gave me the opportunity to accompany him in the management,” he said. pearl diaz41, the elected mayor of Picún Leufú.

Of the seven municipalities that were won by women, this is the town with the largest number of inhabitants. There are little more than 4,200 if the population projections of Statistics and Censuses of Neuquén are followed. In the April 16 election, 2,800 residents voted.

Diaz prevailed in the internal one that made the MPN in November against four other candidates from the Blue list. And in April she won the general with 47.64% of the votes. She is a councilor, as a laboratory technician she teaches at the only high school in the town and has two children.

She has had the party shirt since she was a girl, thanks to her mother who “was very felipist.” She assessed that women “It is difficult for them to get into politics and stay”.

“If you don’t have the support of people who accompany you, teach you, it’s very difficult. I am a separated mother and that has cost me, I have my sisters behind. In times of campaign you leave a lot of time on this. We have discussed this with the teams, it doesn’t happen to men out there. I feel that for us it can be a little more difficult, ”he said.

Diaz prevailed in the MPN internal in November and won in April. Photo Matías Subat.

Villa Traful will be 87 years old in November. Roxana Chávez, 42, will be the first woman to preside over the promotion commission of the town in the south of the provincein which approximately 1,500 people live permanently.

Although affiliated with the MPN, it competed for the Community list. She currently works in the commission and accompanied the management of her partner, Nicolás Lagos.

«I at least live it with great expectation, and although it is a place that I know because it is my place of work, let’s say, now it has to be noticed. We have several projects because it is a town that has everything to do. We are close to the completion of the paving of Route 65 at some point, we must begin to resolve the issue of housing, there are few rents as well. We have only one school: in the morning it is primary and in the afternoon it is secondary, so we have to manage a new space. I know that these are works that take time, but you have to start. Our tourist office is something that is also postponed, we need a place to receive the tourist, “he said.

Alejandra Vázquez was the surprise of this election. In Los Guañacos she defeated the empepenista Juan Carlos Vázquez by one vote: 171 to 170. The candidate won the internal ones of the provincial party nothing more and nothing less than the current president of the promotion commission.

«Guañacos is a very small town, it is a place, it is actually a valley. I have a small business in which I know a lot of people. A multi-sector, we have a little bit of everything,” said the 46-year-old president-elect. She has lived in the town for 19 years, she was born in Pichi Neuquén, north of Manzano Amargo.

He stated that he had a difficult time because his rival had been strengthened from the inmate. She has no political career, and she competed for Comunidad, the space led by Rolando Figueroa.

As the majority of the population is criancera, the candidate had to travel to the summer resorts to campaign. He brought brochures and his cell phone to explain how electronic voting worked. “They were very scared, for many it was the first time,” she said.

Regarding his projects, he specified: “We need a lot of services, we need a lot of infrastructure. We don’t have a gym, we don’t have an EPEN room. We pay the light in Andacollowe do not have the presence of the bank in the town. We need a sewage network, we need an expansion of the water network. A gym is essential for me. Because we don’t have any place where we can hold an event or just a lunch, an anniversary, we don’t have anything. As I told you in my campaign, Guañaco is named as a potential part of the ranch. And yet I see that we have many crianceros who really do not have a shelter, they do not have a shed and they have a really bad time ».

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The debate on the distribution of resources

Population is one of the possible dimensions to put these localities into perspective, but not the only one. If it’s about income, Among the seven municipalities that will remain in the hands of women as of next December 10, only two receive co-participation from the province and they barely exceed 1.6% between the two: El Cholar has a distributor index of 0.51 and Picún Leufú, 1.09.

Instead, the rest of the municipalities depend on discretionary transfers defined by the government to help them with their operating expensesthe salaries of its employees and to do works.

This means that the bulk of the elected community chiefs are excluded, for example, from the discussion on a possible increase in the percentage of co-participation to the municipalities, because the localities they manage do not enter into this regime. The “weight” cities that debate the issue, the core of the bid for power, will be governed until 2027 by men.

Neuquén never had a female governor. In the 60 years of efforts of the MPN, the party has never nominated a woman for the charge. Gloria Ruiz, the current mayor of Plottier, will be the second “vice” in the history of the province. The first was Ana Pechén, in the period 2007-2015.

2.800 people voted in Picún Leufú, which is the largest town of the seven in which a candidate won.

Five elections and few with chances

There are five pending elections in the province: Cutral Co, Plaza Huincul, Plottier, Rincón de los Sauces and Villa La Angostura.

From what is known so far, Rincón could add an eighth community chief if Norma Sepúlveda (MPN) achieves re-election on September 3.

Plottier votes that same day. The current mayor Gloria Ruiz, will be lieutenant governor, so it is unknown who will apply for Community. The MPN will lead as a candidate the leader of the electric cooperative, Sergio Soto.

Ruiz is a unique case since she is the only elected leader in 2019, in a “big” municipality of La Confluencia (with an estimated population of 49,000 people), which after breaking with Andrés Peressini’s space joined Figueroa’s army and contributed votes: the formula was imposed in the city by 45.5%.

La Angostura has no date and there are few applicants looming. Everything indicates that he will join the national elections in October. Javier de los Ríos will be a candidate for the MPN.

On July 23 will be the elections in Cutral Co and Plaza Huincul. Ramón Rioseco (FdT) will seek to succeed his brother José, and Gustavo Suárez (MPN) will fight for re-election. So far the only candidate for mayor is in Cutral and is Samanta Herrera, a member of the Partido Obrero.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





