McLaren goes beyond racing cars. A few days ago, the sports car manufacturer inaugurated a new production course by launching itself into the sustainable mobility market, with a scooter designed and built in-house, without relying on or granting its brand to third parties.

Thanks to the experience and know-how of technicians, engineers, masters of design and luxury experts, Series 1 was born, on sale from next year (price yet to be established). This new vehicle is produced directly by the subsidiary of the English company Lavoie and is the first in a line of products designed to streamline our urban journeys.

Series 1 the e-scooter that folds at the push of a button

To each his own mobility. Series 1 was created to give the user that necessary daily dose of manageability and practicality to maneuver through traffic. The first peculiarity lies in the patented Flowfold mechanism, which gives the e-scooter the possibility of folding with a single gesture and becoming a package that is easy to transport and store.

The folding mechanisms are single, fast and reliable, above all different from the common scooters on the market. In this regard, Lavoie has perfected this system inspired by the suspension of racing cars. Precisely the Flowfold clamp opens with ease, letting the bike owner fold the stem in half while simultaneously pulling the front wheel over the deck and locking it in the transport position.

Series 1 with a magnesium chassis weighs 16.5 kg on the scale, is capable of traveling 50 km on a single charge, is equipped with an integrated KERS braking system housed in the rear and takes two hours to fully recharge. Thanks to the sturdy tyres, it is able to tackle any city pavement.

Security and lighting

The scooter is equipped with a latest generation lighting system, which runs through the parts: rear, front, bottom of the frame and on the sides, in order to make the rider visible on the road. While the exclusive triangular headlight is mounted in front, created to optimize night-time visibility, all the lights can be adjusted from the handlebar and via a display, which includes information on the vehicle and turn-by-turn navigation.

The Lavoie team originated from McLaren Applied chairman Nick Fry and includes mobility entrepreneurs Eliott Wertheimer and Albert Nassar, who together founded electric mobility brand FuroSystems, with ex-F1 engineer Richard Clarke. Also part of the team is former Jaguar Land Rover design chief Ian Callum, who is participating in the project with his eponymous design firm Callum. Wertheimer, co-founder and CEO of Lavoie, said: “We wanted to make a vehicle that is reliable, fully functional, powerful, elegant, packed with cutting-edge technology and built as you would a car or motorcycle. We knew we could do it by combining our expertise and experience with a company that operates at the highest levels in the automotive, motorsport and electronics sectors”.