The meat industry prepares to attract buyers at SIAL China

He Institute for the Promotion of Vaccine Meat (IPCVA) will participate in Sial China 2023, which will take place between May 18 and 20 at the New International Expo Center in the city of Shanghai, China.

For participation in this event, one of the most important in the Eastern world, the Institute will develop a gigantic Argentine Beef Pavilion, 1,100 square meters, in which 34 exporting companies will participate.

“We are going to China, after the pandemic, with high expectations, making the largest stand in the history of the IPCVA available to exporters”commented George GrimbergPresident of the Institute.

“We are going to have more than 100 Argentines offering our meat and we expect a very important activity because China has been practically closed to the world in recent years”, added Grimberg and concluded that “I estimate that a lot of business will be done, which will be very good for the meat chain but also for the country”.

The Argentine Beef Pavilion

The Argentine Beef Pavilion will be conceived as a large business center, with individual attention spaces for each of the companies around a large restaurant with almost 200 covers in which exporters will be able to invite their clients to taste wide and narrow grilled steaks.

The companies that will accompany the IPCVA at Sial China 2023 are the following: ArreBeef, Argentine Angus Association, Azul Natural Beef, Black Bamboo, Hereford Beef, Carnes Vireyes/Abuelo Julio, Catter Meat, Compañía Bernal, Compañía Central Pampeana, Friar, Frigolar, Frigorífico El Federal, Forres Beltran Refrigerator, Gorina Refrigerator, Las Heras Refrigerator, Maneca Refrigerator, Pico Refrigerator, Rioplatense Refrigerator, Visom Refrigerator, Frimsa, Lequio Group, Recreation Refrigeration Industries, South Refrigeration Industries, La Anónima, Achievements, Madeka, Offal Exp, Quickfood Marfrig, Rafaela Food, Bustos Beltrán, Santa Giulia, Urien Loza, Viande–Ecocarnes.

the chinese market

According to the March IPCVA export report, the People’s Republic of China was the main destination in volume for Argentine bovine meat, with 40.7 thousand tons that represented 59.6% of the value of the foreign currency received.

What is SIAL?

SIAL is the French acronym for “International Food Fair” and “Xiya” is her Chinese phonetic name. It is one of the largest fairs in the world and was founded in 1964 in Paris.

SIAL fairs are held annually in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Paris, Montreal, Toronto, Las Vegas, New Delhi, Kuala Lumpur and Jakartaamong other cities and are considered “the largest food and beverage exhibition in the world“.

