Entertainment

Beijing News reporter Tong Na

2022-11-02 10:42

The Beijing News is directed by Zhang Silin, starring Zhou Dawei, Wang Youjun, Chen Haolan, Xu Yue, and Zhang Zhijian, Wang Zhiwen, Jiang Shan, Liu Jia, Zhang Xilin, Bi Yanjun, and Zhang Shangmingzhu. The medical emotional suspense drama “Awakener”, It will be broadcast on Beijing Satellite TV, iQiyi and Tencent Video from November 2nd.

“The Awakener” launch poster.

The play tells the accidental death of Ding Xuekun (Wang Zhiwen), the director of the Department of Neurology at the Ninth Hospital. Ding Yuanzhi (Zhou Dawei), the son of an elite western medicine doctor who was studying in Sweden, and Han Xilin (Wang Youjun), a Chinese medicine apprentice who has been away for many years, returned to the Ninth Hospital. The hospital, together to investigate the story of the truth of the cause of death. It is reported that from the beginning of the script creation, Song Juexian, the deputy chief physician of the Department of Neurology of Xuanwu Hospital, was invited to serve as a medical screenwriter and participated in the in-depth scriptwriting throughout the whole process.

