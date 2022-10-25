The Mediterranean Exchange of Archaeological Tourism, in Paestum from 27 to 30 October, is the only event in the world capable of connecting operators in the sector, travelers, enthusiasts and schools to rediscover archeology: not only as a science and dissemination, but also as a tourist strategy and marketing of the territory. The Cafasso Tobacco Factory, the archaeological area of ​​Paestum, the National Museum and the Basilica are ready to welcome 7,000 visitors, 150 exhibitors from 15 countries, 100 conferences and meetings with 550 moderators and speakers. And again: 31 European and national buyers, 140 offer operators, 120 journalists.

The theme of the 2022 edition is “Towards the Metaverse”. The goal is to present to the public the perspectives that are emerging in the field of new virtual worlds. What role will culture and archaeological heritage play in the future? This year the innovative international exhibition of multimedia, interactive and virtual archeology ArcheoVirtual is staged: all the new technologies dedicated to rediscovering history and its places in a new and interactive way and the models that today make it possible to live and make known even inaccessible sites or fragile.

Three days of meetings, conferences and workshops

Since 2013 the event has been held between the Archaeological Park, the National Museum and the Paleochristian Basilica of Paestum. Divided into 16 sections, the Exchange has an extraordinary program of meetings with the protagonists of the sector, from museum directors to great disseminators, conferences on major archaeological projects around the world, workshops on new techniques and technologies. In this edition, 100 conferences – including 50 meetings and workshops organized by the Ministry of Culture – will be held in 5 rooms simultaneously with 500 speakers. All in attendance.

The Archaeologist of the Year Award

The Scholarship awards each year the International Archaeological Discovery Award “Khaled al-Asaad”, the award “to the archaeologist of the year”, awarded in collaboration with the main international publications of archaeological tourism and popular archeology and named after the Director of the archaeological site of Palmira, who paid for the defense of cultural heritage with her life. But there is also a prize for underwater archeology, for degree theses, for the study of history as a tool for multicultural encounter.

Recognized as excellence by Unesco and Unwto, the Exchange has as promoters the Campania Region, the City of Capaccio Paestum and the Archaeological Park of Paestum and Velia, and is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of International Cooperation, by the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces and by Anci.

The Ministry of Culture will present the candidacy of the Via Appia Antica, in the integral path from Rome to Brindisi and including the Trajan variant, for inclusion in the Unesco World Heritage List.