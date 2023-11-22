The meeting that could serve for reconciliation between Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul

After the victory of the Argentine National Team at the Maracaná, Rodrigo DePaul took advantage of the Argentine television microphones to dedicate the victory to “someone very special”. Quickly, everyone interpreted that the player was referring to Tini Stoessel.

“We are very happy. We made history again. We are the first to beat Brazil here. Once again this team showed that they have great balls“said the footballer after the Albiceleste victory in Brazil.

In closing, Rodrigo made an assessment, which included a message for a special person. “For me, with respect to the National Team, it has been a great year and in the end let me thank a person that I love very much, who I hope saw at the game. And this is also for that person, bye! “She concluded.

The possible reunion between Rodrigo De Paul and Tini Stoessel

This Wednesday, Yanina Latorre pointed out that there are many indications that suggest that There could be a reconciliation between Rodrigo De Paul and Tini Stoessel.

«I am convinced that what he said is for Tini. Many think they are together. They are not together, but I understand that he is planning to win back,” said the LAM panelist on her radio program.

Yanina stressed that the player’s sayings are part of a strategy to get his ex back. In that sense, the panelist revealed that she believes that soon There could be a meeting between Tini Stoessel and Rodrigo De Paul.

«She is in the United States because she finished the tour there, but she had to record a video. She took a few days of vacation. Then I think she has to go to Mexico and, finally, she travels to Madrid. It seems to me that they are going to have a meeting, a dinner, in Madrid. To me she winked, as if to say ‘see you in Madrid’«, he concluded.





