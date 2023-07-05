“The Meg 2: Abyss” Unveils “Wisdom and Brave Heroes” Version Trailer: Jason Statham and Wu Jing Fight Deep-Sea Monsters and Deadly Ambushes

“The Megalodon 2: Abyss” Releases Trailer Featuring “Wisdom and Brave Heroes” Version

Sohu Entertainment News – In the recent trailer for “The Meg 2: Abyss,” Jason Statham and Wu Jing showcase their camaraderie as they fight off deep-sea monsters. The highly anticipated deep-sea monster blockbuster is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 4.

In the trailer, Jason Statham and Wu Jing engage in witty banter while battling the menacing creatures of the deep sea. However, their adventure takes an unexpected turn when they encounter a group of deadly mercenaries. Wu Jing quickly utilizes his intelligence to distract the enemy, confusing them with rapid Chinese dialogue, allowing Jason Statham to launch a surprise attack from behind. Their seamless cooperation and hilarious interactions are sure to entertain audiences.

The film showcases Jason Statham and Wu Jing embarking on a deep-sea expedition, each following their own paths. They humorously refer to each other as they navigate the treacherous underwater terrain. Despite their friendly rivalry, they both decide to take the risk-avoiding strategy of heading towards the submarine base. Their friendship and mutual understanding add a heartwarming touch to the narrative.

“The Meg 2: Abyss” marks the first collaboration between Jason Statham and Wu Jing, who are renowned for their tough guy personas in both Chinese and foreign films. On and off-screen, they share a strong bond. Jason Statham expressed his enthusiasm for working with Wu Jing, describing it as the best part of making the movie. Wu Jing, in turn, praised their seamless communication and remarked that such understanding is rare.

One of the standout scenes in the trailer involves Wu Jing improvising Chinese lines to confuse the enemy, while Jason Statham launches a surprise attack. Jason Statham was impressed by Wu Jing’s impromptu performance, hailing him as a great improviser with a knack for comedy. Wu Jing revealed that the scene was devised to emphasize the brotherly understanding between their characters.

“The Meg 2: Abyss” is a joint production between Shanghai Chinese Film Co., Ltd., Warner Bros. Pictures, Beijing Dengfeng International Culture Communication Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Alibaba Film Culture Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Culture Group Corporation, Gravity Film and Television International Co., Ltd., Xi’an Qiaosong Culture Media Co., Ltd., Tianjin Chengzi Image Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Weimeng Chuangke Network Technology Co., Ltd., and Douyin Culture (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. The film will be distributed in Mainland China by Shanghai Chinese Film Co., Ltd., and internationally by Warner Bros. Pictures.

With its thrilling action sequences and witty dialogue, “The Meg 2: Abyss” is set to take audiences on an unforgettable deep-sea adventure when it releases on August 4.

