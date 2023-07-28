The Mega Millions Jackpot Approaches $1 Billion – Know the Details and Results!

Title: Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to Record-Breaking $910 Million

Subtitle: The Mega Millions lottery has not seen a winner in over 14 weeks, resulting in an unprecedented prize amount.

Date: July 28, 20xx

The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an astonishing $910 million as of Friday, July 28, after 14 consecutive weeks of rollovers. This staggering figure marks the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions and potentially the eighth-largest in the United States. The last time the jackpot was won was on April 18.

Millions of hopeful players have been purchasing tickets in anticipation of the life-changing jackpot. The Mega Millions lottery is available in 45 states across the country, excluding Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah. Additionally, residents of the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands can also participate in the game.

The Mega Millions ticket costs $2, and for an additional dollar per line of play, players can choose the Megaplier option, which multiplies their winnings up to four times the original amount (excluding the jackpot). Drawings for Mega Millions are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm ET.

The winner of the current $910 million jackpot will have the choice between receiving an annual payment spread over 29 years or opting for a lump sum cash payment of $464.2 million. The drawing for this colossal jackpot is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 28, at 11:00 pm ET. The results can be viewed on television, YouTube, or the official Mega Millions website.

In the previous Mega Millions draw on Tuesday, July 25, the winning numbers were 3, 5, 6, 44, and 61, with the golden Mega Ball number being 25. Although no one hit the jackpot, two participants matched all five white balls, with one winning $1 million and the other $4 million by utilizing the Megaplier option. Additional prizes were also awarded in the lower tiers.

To participate in the Mega Millions lottery, players must select six numbers from two separate number pools: five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 (known as the golden Mega Ball). Matching all six numbers is necessary to win the jackpot. There are a total of nine ways to win a prize, ranging from $2 to the jackpot. Drawings are conducted every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm ET.

Mega Millions has gained immense popularity due to its large jackpots, with four prizes exceeding $1 billion awarded in 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2023, making it the only lottery game to accomplish this remarkable feat.

The excitement surrounding the current Mega Millions jackpot has captured the attention of individuals across the nation, as dreams of a life-changing win ignite hopes and spark ticket sales.

