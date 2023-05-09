“The Megalodon 2: The Abyss” is set to be released on August 4th with Jason Statham and Wu Jing | Jason Statham | Wu Jing | Megalodon_Sina News

On the beach in the afternoon, the amphibians were vying for the prey they had just captured. Suddenly, a roaring Tyrannosaurus rex rushed out of the jungle and bit the amphibians trying to escape into the sea. The praying mantis catches the cicada, and the oriole follows. Just as the Tyrannosaurus rex is enjoying the amphibious hunting dragon, the dormant underwater megalodon leaps up, opens its bloody mouth, and swallows the Tyrannosaurus rex alive. The food chain in the trailer is just 10 seconds Three meals, showing the powerful status of the megalodon as a top predator, it is immersive and shocking.

Today, the international blockbuster “The Meg 2: Abyss”, directed by Ben Whateley and starring Jason Statham and Wu Jing, released its finalized trailer and poster, announcing that it will be released simultaneously worldwide on August 4. This time, not only the return of old buddy Jason Statham, but also the joining of new friend Wu Jing, the two tough guys at home and abroad will usher in the first cooperation in this international blockbuster, joining forces to fight against the fiercest monster in the deep sea. Just like the title of the movie “Megalodon 2: The Abyss”, Jason Statham and Wu Jing will lead the submarine expedition team to explore the unknown abyss. They will travel through the deep-sea thermocline accidentally discovered in the first film of the “Megalodon” series, and lead the audience to dive into the mysterious prehistoric underwater world that has been isolated from the world for tens of millions of years. This time there will not only be larger, more numerous, and more powerful megalodon groups, but also more groups of ancient monsters will appear in surprise, which also means that in “Megalodon 2: Abyss”, The world view of deep-sea monsters under the thermocline took shape. Follow Jason Statham and Wu Jing to dive into the world of deep-sea monsters and set off a summer deep-sea burning adventure, which makes people look forward to it.

At the same time, a set of posters was released, under the abyss, giant sharks swallowed the sea, full of pressure, a submarine raced to the death with groups of amphibious hunters, and the giant tooth shark was showing its terrifying huge mouth behind, attracting people Imagine the prehistoric underwater world under the abyss, what kind of dangerous adventure stories will happen. The sea is also full of thrills. Jason Statham rides a motorboat to break through the huge waves and face the megalodon. Wu Jing hung upside down from the helicopter with his bare hands, and rescued the little girl who was entangled by a giant octopus. The megalodon reappears in the world, “reopening the shark ring”, and the summer deep-sea battle is about to start!

Jason Statham Returns Tough Guy, Wu Jing Debuts Ocean Monster Movie

“Climbing Mount Everest, going into space”, Wu Jing is most curious about “how to shoot under the sea” this time

“Good morning everyone, let’s start the underwater adventure!” Jonas played by Jason Statham and Zhang Jiuming played by Wu Jing lead everyone to dive into the deep sea below 7000 meters. In the short two-minute preview, the coolness value continues to increase, the sudden attack of the seabed sharks, the elusive giant octopus, the ferocious amphibious hunter who is chasing after him, and the endless thrilling scenes, which make people soar with adrenaline. The first cooperation between two tough guys from China and foreign countries also made many viewers call it “the ecstasy of the two chefs”. What a thrilling showdown.

This is Wu Jing’s first filming of a sea monster movie. After reading the script, his DNA as a filmmaker moved, “I am full of curiosity about shooting. How to shoot so many underwater scenes? I want to learn about the process of making sea monster movies. process”. During the interview, Wu Jing also revealed that he “has been afraid of monsters since he was a child, and it may be easier to jump from dozens of floors than to fight against monsters.” Unexpectedly, tough guys have such a contrasting side, which is very interesting and makes people even more curious about him What kind of thrilling and exciting interactions will be launched with the group of deep sea monsters.

The return of the overlord, the shark’s damage is over the top, and a group of ancient monsters appear in the abyss of the seabed

On the hottest day, watch the fiercest sharks, explore the prehistoric underwater world, and have a refreshing summer!

“This is the biggest megalodon I’ve ever seen!” As soon as the words fell, the huge megalodon broke through the sea and opened its bloody mouth, and the screams of tourists resounded through the beach. After a lapse of five years, the prehistoric behemoth will return to “break the waves” this summer! In the movie “Megalodon 2: Abyss”, not only the adventure is doubled, but the story will also be fully upgraded. In the first movie of the “Megalodon” series, the unexpected discovery of the deep-sea thermocline not only made the audience feel the fierce power of the ocean overlord Megalodon returning to the world, but also surprised the audience. There is also a prehistoric underwater world that has not disappeared tens of millions of years ago. In “The Meg 2: The Abyss”, Jonas played by Jason Statham and Zhang Jiuming played by Wu Jing will cross the thermocline and lead the audience to dive into the ocean abyss with a depth of more than 7,000 meters. In the unknown and mysterious prehistoric underwater world, they will not only be chased by the larger and more powerful megalodon sharks, but also face the ambushes of more ancient Cretaceous monsters that have never been seen before. Thrilling summer deep-sea adventure trip!

In 2018, “The Megalodon” won a box office of 1.053 billion in the mainland and 533 million US dollars worldwide, setting off a “shark craze” worldwide, and the “Megalodon” series has become the most anticipated by global audiences One of the movie IPs. This time, the Ocean Overlord has been upgraded and returned, and the world‘s top behind-the-scenes production team will escort it. The visual effects director Peter Bebb, who joined the heavyweight team, won the 83rd Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for “Inception”. The visual effects team led by him will bring more shocking visual effects scenes and scenes. An immersive viewing experience. In addition, former stars Shuya Cai, Cliff Curtis and Paige Kennedy return, along with Skyler Samuels, Sienna Guillory, Sergio Perris-Men Internationally renowned actors such as Cheta joined in surprise, and the gold medal lineup adds to the expectations of the film. On the hottest day, watch the fiercest sharks! The international blockbuster deep-sea monster that is most suitable for summer viewing will meet with global audiences on August 4th!

“The Meg 2: Abyss” is produced by Shanghai Chinese Film Co., Ltd., Warner Bros. Pictures, Beijing Dengfeng International Culture Communication Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Alibaba Film Culture Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Culture Group Corporation. Produced by Gravity Film and Television International Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Xi’an Qiaosong Culture Media Co., Ltd., Tianjin Chengzi Image Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Weimeng Chuangke Network Technology Co., Ltd., and Douyin Culture (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. Shanghai Chinese Film Co., Ltd. is responsible for distribution in mainland China, and Warner Bros. is responsible for marketing and distribution outside mainland China. The film will be released worldwide on August 4th.

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.