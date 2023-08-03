“The Melody of Relief”: learn about Actron’s initiative that combines music, well-being and stress reduction

Living in the stress of a city like Buenos Aires is immersing yourself in a whirlwind of emotions and unique experiences. Bustling and vibrant, it is Argentina’s cultural, economic and social epicenter, but also a place where the intensity of daily life can be exhausting. The connection, due to various factors, between emotional and physical pain, is a common thread on this problem with multiple consequences.

From dawn to dusk, the frenetic rhythm of the city imposes itself without rest. The streets teem with constant activity, with rushing passers-by, zigzagging cars, and endless numbers of buses and taxis creating a concert of horns and noise. The agitation seeps into everyday life, and people run to get to their jobs, studies or commitments, without pausing to stop and breathe.

Living in the stress of a city with these characteristics implies learning and having to adapt to its hectic pace, finding a balance between the demands of the city and personal care. For some, this life of intensity and challenge is exciting and enriching, while for others, it can be overwhelming. Like in any city Finding a way to balance urban life with inner peace is essential to surviving and fully enjoying what this fascinating metropolis has to offer.

“The Melody of Relief”

In this context, Actron presents “The Melody of Relief”, an innovative campaign that brings together various specialists and musicians. In it the journalist and driver “Bebe” Contepomi brought together musicians of the stature of Pedro Aznar and Goyo Degano, leader of Bándalos Chinos, along with psychologists, pain doctors to reflect, think and create a melody that combines all his expertise in “The Melody of Relief”.

The campaign consists of four chapters where, in addition to reflecting on and addressing the problem, each one from their experience, but also they can observe what happened in a modern booth that Actron set up in the center of Buenos Aires so that there, people who pass through the area, can enter and tell what it consists of and how each one lives their pain. As a result, Aznar and Degano will compose and put their inspiration at the service of the cause, a process that can be seen chapter by chapter.

The search for relief

Self-care is essential to maintain our health and well-being in optimal conditions. One of the important aspects of self-care is the proper management of common aches and pains that can affect our daily lives. In this sense, ibuprofen is a medication widely used and recommended by specialists to relieve pain, fever and reduce inflammation.

For him Dr. Gabriel Olarte, pain specialist MN 100.186“Both ibuprofen and paracetamol are considered safe drugs if they are used in the recommended doses and periods of time.

Ibuprofen is an analgesic, fever reducer and anti-inflammatory that quickly relieves intense body pains. Due to its soft gelatin capsule presentation, it acts faster ”, he points out. The specialist assures that ibuprofen is the best ally to combat pain “since it has some advantages over others since it meets three needs very well: that it be an analgesic, antipyretic and anti-inflammatory. In addition, it is an anti-inflammatory that has the lowest rate of gastrointestinal complications, which is the main secondary problem of anti-inflammatories.”

For her part, the Dr. Silvina Brienza, Bayer MD, MN 10249, explain what “At the company we are committed to offering innovative solutions to achieve a better quality of life, taking care of the good. We have demonstrated time and time again our ability to reinvent ourselves to adapt to the changing needs of consumers and their health needs. “

Besides, The specialist focuses on self-care and its importance: “Our goal is to improve people’s quality of life, which is why we believe that self-care and living calmly give us the opportunity to take care of ourselves and find balance in the midst of pain. It is about understanding pain, learning to recognize it, and thus finding relief when it appears, in a healthier way.”

