The memes due to the complications of Patricia Bullrich with the electronic vote

This Sunday the presidential candidate of Together for Change, Patricia Bullrichwent to the polls in the framework of the STEP 2023 Elections and became a meme as a result of his delay in voting after having problems with the electronic voting machine.

The former Security Minister claimed that she had to “vote about seven times” and even required the assistance of two technicians and a replacement device. “The City vote was a disaster”sentenced.

Patricia Bullrich: “The vote in the City of Buenos Aires is a disaster”

“I had to vote seven times, they changed my machine because it didn’t work. I had to vote again in a new machine”, reproached the pre-candidate for president of the opposition who cast her vote at the headquarters of the Rural Society, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo.

In addition, he denounced: “A very strange thing happened to me, I voted for one list and ended up coming up with a different one, the one I didn’t want to vote for. The machine didn’t print either. The technicians tried to help me. Of course they saw my vote, because there is no other way to work, and then they had to change the machine.”

The memes for the failed vote of Patricia Bullrich

As expected, users on social networks did not forgive Bullrich for the electoral blooper he starred in this Sunday and quickly began to publish memes of the unusual moment.

AS./ ED

