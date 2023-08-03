the memory of the passenger who died in Neuquén

Ayer, Marcelo Fabián Rodríguez was traveling with his 17-year-old daughter from Bariloche to Córdoba, his native province. It was not uncommon for them to travel together, one of the activities that the Cordovan liked the most and that he used to share with the young woman. However, it was on that return that she lost control and the flight had to emergency landing at the Presidente Perón airport in Neuquén. Despite cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) maneuvers, the 49-year-old man died.

The situation caused a strong impact. It was about the fourth death registered of a passenger in flight, in less than a month. Before that happened the one of the businessman Constancio Carlos Vigil, the one of the two-year-old boy who was going to Resistencia and the one of an Argentine who was returning from Barcelona.

«Marcelo, rest in peace, You will always be my little brother, I love you to infinity! You fought that damn cancer with all your might, you were a brave“, published his sister, Vity Rodríguez, and confirmed what had already transpired that the passenger had a health history.

But Marcelo had faced the disease with optimism, which, according to reports, was breast, lung and bone cancer.

In his publications, he could be seen hiking or riding a motorcycle through beautiful landscapes. Training him in the physical education teachers a lot had to do with this way of living.

That positive attitude was also reflected in his networks, as can be seen with one of his latest posts: «Thanks to my family, friends and God. To the universe, metaphysics and magic. It gives me the possibility and the encouragement to get ahead in this healing process”.

In addition to training in physical education, in his social networks Marcelo said that worked for the Córdoba Policewho was born in Villa Giardino, but now lived in Carlos Paz.

Another aspect that stood out was that loved to travel. He shared his smiling photos, in different destinations, many times with his daughter, who accompanied him on this last trip that he managed to make before his death, to Bariloche.

Death at the Neuquén airport: the moving message from the passenger’s sister

After the death was made public, a sister of the man, Vity Rodríguez, published a moving post on her Facebook account dedicated to the victim.

“Marcelo, rest in peace, You will always be my little brother, I love you to infinity! You fought that damn cancer with all your might, you were a brave“The woman began by saying in the text, along with an image with an allusive message and a black crepe.

“I’m going to miss you a lot, the only consolation is that you left with your dad, he is already by your side! Rest in peace”, ended the publication, which quickly gathered dozens of messages of support and affection after the death of Rodríguez.

Death at the Neuquén airport: what did Flybondi say about the death of one of his passengers

The tragic confirmation of the death of a 49-year-old passenger at the Presidente Perón airport in Neuquén shocked the FlyBondi flight where the man was traveling, but also raised doubts. For this reason, the airline gave its official version.

In contact with RÍO NEGRO newspaper, the low-cost firm FlyBondi confirmed that the man that he was traveling with his daughter from Bariloche to Córdoba and had to be treated, after landing urgently in Neuquén, “He did not die during the flight”. And he clarified that the death was at the Neuquén air station.

“We inform that flight 5445, which was on the Bariloche – Córdoba route, had to be diverted to the city of Neuquén because a passenger suffered a medical emergency on board”reads an official statement from the company.

It also confirms the information that this medium had disseminated earlier, realizing that “the flight landed at 1:00 p.m. at the International Airport Juan Domingo Perón, where the passenger was quickly treated by the airport medical team»explains the text and adds that despite that “the person died.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

