The Messrs Boy Opens Movie-themed Pop-up Store in Guangzhou, Collaborates with Silvarié and SunKu39

THE MESSRS BOY, a buyer shop from Macau, recently announced the opening of a brand new store in Guangzhou. This time, they have partnered with silver jewelry store silvarié and Japanese brand SunKu39 to create a sensational movie-themed pop-up shop, complete with a “built” cinema that pays homage to classic films.

The pop-up shop showcases three iconic movies from different periods and themes, extracting their most famous dialogues and creating a captivating space inspired by Morse code. The chosen films are “TOY STORY,” “The Lord of the Rings,” and “Taxi Driver,” with corresponding lines including Buzz Lightyear’s mantra “To Infinity and Beyond”, Gollum’s classic words “My Precious,” and Travis’ unforgettable” You Talking to me?”

The pop-up store presents three exclusive limited editions of THE MESSRS BOY x SunKu jewelry, featuring a three-in-one necklace, a coconut shell bracelet made with indigo dyeing technology, and the timeless turquoise bead bracelet that perfectly complements this collaboration. Additionally, the store also showcases kearny, a Japanese handmade eyewear brand founded by designer FUJIKI KUMAGAI in 2012.

Located at Room 104, No. 1 Qingfeng Street, Jiangnan West Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, THE MESSRS BOY welcomes all interested customers and movie enthusiasts to visit their new store and experience the magic of this movie-inspired pop-up. Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in the world of cinema and explore the unique jewelry and eyewear offerings showcased in this collaboration.

