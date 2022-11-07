PARIS – We know that the Metaverse is a virtual space where you can work, meet, do business and buy goods. And what do we know about the industrial Metaverse? For example, that of Renault?

They invited us for a ride, those of Renault, and so let’s try to shed some light: this mysterious object is based in Flins-sur-Seine, near Paris: this is where the French company has digitally reproduced all the factories of the group . What are you doing there? More than a billion per day is generated data to optimize industrial operation. It means lower costs (say 780 million euros of savings) and an improvement in product quality. Renault believes in it so much that it has invested 225 million euros in it (in five years, from 2016): this is how it created its industrial metaverse, its digital double.

The tour in the factory surprised and intrigued us. The media team seemed to be on a field trip, with experts explaining to schoolchildren. And, in fact, it’s still all new. All for the first time and, therefore, we media are actually students trying to understand. Moreover, the information is so numerous … so first of all you have to memorize the keywords, which are “control tower” and “digital twins”. The first governs and directs, the second shows how the physical world is replicated.

Yes, because they tell us that all the objects that make up the factory are connected and speak the same language: there are 8,500 devices, from the simple screwdriver to the welding robot. And then the 107 presses, the 172 machining centers and the 15 air extractors from the painting booths. 10,000 sensors return data, with operators and managers having access to the data in real time. But the challenge for Renault was to make flow management visible. And this is where the “Control Towers” ​​enter the scene, with the operators who model all the phases of production of the car, and also of the supply. To say, traffic and weather data are used to anticipate, postpone shipments.

Another positive consequence? Eco-sustainability: the French company is strongly committed to the calendar of its decarbonisation. We all know that the European carbon neutrality target is set at 2030 (2050 worldwide), but the brand led by CEO Luca De Meo is certain to reach 75% already in 2025. How? Thanks to two sites: Douai and Maubeuge. These two systems will cover 70% of the thermal needs of the two sites and, for the remaining 30%, Renault will use methanisation with biogas. In Flins they will supervise.

But the uses of the metaverse are endless: to say another, thanks to EcoGy – software that allows you to track all consumption data of 24 plants – Renault can plan consumption (and buy energy at a lower price) as well as monitor anomalies. In short, in France they are certain that, by doing so, it will accelerate the competitiveness of the group: optimization and management of stocks, reduction of delivery times. This is therefore his Metaverse, his replica of the physical world: the info will allow feedback to the connected machines that will adapt accordingly, to create a digital twin of the desired car.

At the end of the tour, the basic philosophical premise remains, underlined several times: “Let us always remember: we must keep in mind that without man there is simply no metaverse, nor digital”. And, we should add: thank goodness.