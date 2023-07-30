The #MeToo Movement Reignites in China as Shi Baiyu Faces Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

Shi Baiyu, a popular Chinese actress, has been bombarded with accusations of sexual harassment after recording a variety show and including two kissing scenes in her performance. The controversy surrounding the incidents has sparked a national conversation about consent and appropriate behavior in the workplace.

Shi Baiyu, also known as Serene Hsu, appeared on a popular variety show where she was required to act in various scenes. Two of these scenes involved kissing, which quickly became the center of attention and controversy. Many viewers and netizens criticized the actress for her participation in these intimate scenes, arguing that it was inappropriate and crossed personal boundaries.

Following the broadcast of the variety show, numerous allegations of sexual harassment were leveled against Shi Baiyu. Several individuals claimed that the actress’s actions on set constituted inappropriate behavior and were in violation of their boundaries. These allegations have led to a wave of backlash against Shi Baiyu, with many demanding an apology and an explanation for her actions.

The controversy has reignited the ongoing discussion surrounding consent and workplace ethics in China. Sexual harassment is a longstanding issue in many industries, and this incident has prompted a national dialogue about ensuring a safe and respectful working environment for all professionals. Many netizens have expressed their support for the individuals who have come forward with allegations against Shi Baiyu and have called for stricter guidelines and regulations in the entertainment industry to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

In response to the allegations, Shi Baiyu’s management company released a statement acknowledging the public’s concerns and promising to thoroughly investigate the matter. The company stated that they are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and will take appropriate action if any wrongdoing is proven. Shi Baiyu herself has yet to publicly address the issue.

This incident serves as a reminder for the entertainment industry and society at large to take sexual harassment seriously and to work towards creating a safe and respectful environment for all individuals. It highlights the importance of consent and the need for stricter regulations to prevent instances of harassment and abuse. As the conversation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the industry will respond and what measures will be taken to address this issue moving forward.

