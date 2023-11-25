The Micha Stands Firm Against Criticism and Defends Cuba Trips in Interview with “Destino Tolk”

The Cuban reggaeton player known as The Micha has found himself at the center of a storm of controversy in Miami due to his positions regarding Cuba and his decision to continue traveling to the island. In a recent interview for the YouTube program “Destino Tolk,” The Micha launched a strong attack against influencers who criticize him, stating that he is tired of the lies and fun that people spread.

The artist expressed frustration with the constant criticism and scrutiny he faces, emphasizing that he simply wants to work and provide for his family. He also questioned the labeling of artists with connections to Cuba as communists, snitches, and police.

In response to the backlash he has received for announcing a tour of Cuba, The Micha defiantly stated, “I’m going to continue traveling to Cuba. I’m going to sing in Cuba, and I’m going to sing here and I’m going to sing in Europe, I’m going to sing in Mexico, in the Dominican Republic, I’m going to sing wherever I want.”

The Micha also highlighted the challenges that Cuban artists face in the United States, attributing this to the constant attacks and criticism they receive.

Despite the widespread criticism and controversy, The Micha is unwavering in his decision to continue visiting and performing in Cuba, asserting that he is not interested in the opinions of his detractors.

Share this: Facebook

X

