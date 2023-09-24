Home » The micro camper for e-bikes exists and takes us far. Here are all the secrets of the Capsulbike
Entertainment

The micro camper for e-bikes exists and takes us far. Here are all the secrets of the Capsulbike

by admin
The micro camper for e-bikes exists and takes us far. Here are all the secrets of the Capsulbike

MILAN – Trips riding an electric bicycle offer emotions, many adventures and test our spirit of adaptation, in the absence of the comforts we are used to. Even though we may have organized the route in the best possible way, it may happen that we have to give up the breathtaking view or the sunset of the moment to return to base.

Well, the French startup TinyVroum has found the solution to not sacrifice the above, with the camping trailer designed for e-bike.
CapsulBike is a mini camper where there is everything you need and more, to spend the night immersed in nature or park in a campsite.

From the bathroom to the kitchen, CapsulBike is a suite on two wheels

Born with the aim of alleviating long e-bike tours, CapsulBike is a small caravan equipped with: an aluminum and stainless steel kitchen kit, with a stove powered by a cylinder, a mini folding table, a 12-capacity fridge litres, a heated sleeping bag, a removable toilet with shower and toilet, two storage bags, two fans with mosquito nets and a tent with bed (on request).

The trailer is built with CNC machined composite panels, weighs 69 kg on the scale, measures 1.4 meters in height and 2.8 meters in length.
The cabin can accommodate only one person and is accessed through the two side doors, inside it is furnished with a 200 x 70 centimeter memory foam mattress. Enough light filters through the triangular window and from the glass roof at night it is possible to continue admiring the sky.
TinyVroum has also thought of a series of options, such as a tent to be fixed on the roof, capable of accommodating two more people.
Furthermore, CapsulBike is equipped with an integrated 50 Ah lithium battery, capable of refilling energy from the 140 W solar panel, internal and external LED lighting and two USB sockets.
Last but not least, to cheer up the adventures, the company offers an entertainment package consisting of a mobile projector and a folding screen.

See also  Marixa Balli revealed her love story with a footballer: "The destination was Italy"

Info and costs

CapsulBike won an award at the Concours Lepine Paris 2023 for its design and functionality. For info and availability on the product, just google the dedicated site. Its cost starts from 3,900 euros.

You may also like

Chinese Writer Can Xue Gains Popularity as Netizens...

Institute, against the Independent leader of Tevez: time,...

Actor Matthew McConaughey Takes Legal Action Against Stalker...

Connected cars, what a business: by the end...

The Wine Will Come: A Spectacular Chinese Musical...

Cristina Kirchner reappears in the middle of the...

Rosie Rivera Opens Up About Her Husband’s Theft:...

Drivalia conquers Europe. Here are the growth plans...

The River That Holds My Hand: Exploring Nostalgia...

He works milking cows in a dairy and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy