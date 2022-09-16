Source title: The micro-net drama “Letter from the Battlefield” will be launched soon, focusing on the unsung heroes of the Volunteer Army

The micro-net drama "Letter from the Battlefield" will be broadcast online soon Focus on the unsung heroes of the Volunteer Army and tell the stories of those little-known but epic heroes Recently, the realistic war-themed micro-net drama "Letters from the Battlefield" has completed filming in Hengdian and Guangzhou, and has been successfully completed, and will be broadcast online soon. The play is directed by Ma Lujian, starring Wei Xiaoguang, Sun Jialu, Liang Jianhua, Wang Dongdong, Lu Yihuo, Tian Jingyang, Song Bo, Yang Ling, Tian Mutong, Yang Xin, etc. Jointly produced by Hui Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. The director of the play, Ma Lujian, has directed many films such as "Jing Zhe", "Jedi Blade", "Cold Autumn", "The Woman in the Enclosed House", "The Sword of China", "Golden Warrior" and many other films. Dramatic experience and original ideas for realistic dramas. When talking about the creation of "Letter from the Battlefield", director Ma Lujian said that he has been trying to create a film about the heroic deeds of young volunteer soldiers for many years, because in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, many young volunteer soldiers were brave and fearless. Sacrifice, they have many real deeds that are earth-shattering and should be remembered. "Letters from the Battlefield" takes the letters left by the volunteer army martyrs to their relatives as clues, and describes their little-known but epic heroic deeds by depicting the typical images of many unsung heroes of the volunteer army. Against the grand background, the film uses delicate and vivid techniques to show real and vivid heroic characters, realizing the unity of emotional temperature, story precision and high ideological height. "Letters from the Battlefield" takes us back to the war-torn era, approached the most lovely people, and learned from the Chinese soldiers' patriotic spirit, heroic and tenacious revolutionary spirit, and optimism spirit of not being afraid of hardships for the motherland and the nation. , the spirit of loyalty to the mission and the spirit of internationalism to fight for the cause of peace and justice for mankind. The play is intended to inspire contemporary young people to learn the stories of the party, the stories of the revolution, the stories of heroes and martyrs, inherit the red gene, and work hard for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The micro-net drama "Letter from the Battlefield" is about to be broadcast online, let us look forward to this epic heroic hymn!

