Wujin News Network (Reporter Shangguan Xinyu) Since the summer season ended with a score of 9.135 billion yuan, since September 9, 12 films including “Hello, Brother”, “Mom!” and “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” have been released one after another. Released in the Mid-Autumn Festival. According to the lighthouse professional version, in the end, the total box office of the Mid-Autumn Festival was 370 million yuan.

“The box office on the first day of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday reached more than 60,000 yuan, which is a great increase from the average daily box office during the May 1st and Dragon Boat Festival holidays in the first half of the year.” Lu Jie, duty manager of Wujin Wanda Cinema, said that as the epidemic continues to be under control, the theater will maintain Stabilizing the operating rate and setting the schedule for the film side one after another, the industry will maintain a normalized recovery.

The reporter learned that the comedy “Hello, Brother” starring Ma Li’s partner Chang Yuan and Wei Xiang has become the biggest winner of this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival. The film was originally scheduled for May 1st, but it was announced that it was withdrawn due to the epidemic, and it was finally aired in the Mid-Autumn Festival. On the first day of the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, it received a box office of over 63 million yuan, and it broke 100 million yuan on the morning of September 11. “Although it is a comedy, the warm plot and wonderful performance make people feel touched after watching it.” Zhang Wenjing, general manager of Changzhou Suning Studios Co., Ltd. told reporters that in addition to “Hello, Brother”, “Mom!”, “Sea The end of the grassland” and “I still think you are the best” and other movies also have a good reputation.

Some “old films” also performed well in the Mid-Autumn Festival. As of September 12, “New God List: Yang Jian” and “Lonely Walking on the Moon” ranked second and third, with box office of 44.354 million yuan and 39.613 million yuan respectively. “Some new films are not as high-yielding as old films, such as “Lonely Walk on the Moon” and “New God List: Yang Jian”. Their box office in the Mid-Autumn Festival is quite impressive. It can be seen that family-friendly movies are still very popular in the market. “Zhang Wenjing said, “Lonely Walk on the Moon” has been released for a month and a half, and many viewers still choose to “re-watch” this film during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, making this “old film” usher in a wave of box office peaks again.

After the Mid-Autumn Festival, the National Day file will be ushered in, and according to the information released by the market, the National Day file will usher in a “fight of gods”. It is rumored on the Internet that this year’s National Day file will release many movies such as “The King of the Sky”, “The Way Back” and “China Ping Pong”, with themes covering war, sports, espionage warfare, comedy and so on. “This year’s film market is very difficult, but fortunately, the stock audience and stock market are still very large, people’s demand for film viewing is still there, and film creators are constantly introducing high-quality content to attract audiences to the theater.” Lu Jie said : “I hope the market vitality of the Mid-Autumn Festival can continue, and the ‘holiday effect’ of watching movies through good works will promote the popularity of the movie market.”