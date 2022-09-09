The military action film “Wolf Pack” was released today, Zhang Jin, Li Zhiting and Jiang Luxia started the overseas defense warFly into the homes of ordinary people

Group photo of the main creator

The only military action film “Wolf Pack” in the Mid-Autumn Festival has landed on the national cinema today. Foreign terrorist forces have extended their claws to my country’s energy lifeline. The wolf team was ordered in danger, and a thunderous attack was launched. An energy defense battle related to the overseas interests of the motherland officially started.

The film “Wolf Pack” was produced by Lv Jianmin as the producer and chief producer, directed and written by Jiang Cong, and starred by Zhang Jin, Li Zhiting and Jiang Luxia. The film has been recognized for its action scenes and gunfights in previous previews. The film focuses on the “energy war”, an area rarely touched by the domestic screen. During an overseas mission, the international security company established by Lao Diao (Zhang Jin) learned that terrorists were trying to destroy the natural gas pipeline outside our country. The wolves team then attacked with thunder to protect the interests of the motherland. The team members are born and die together, the brotherhood of the wholehearted, and the bloody fight of the counter-strikes are all very exciting.

During the filming of the film, Zhang Jin’s knife show duel, his eyes were only one centimeter away from the tip of the knife recently; Li Zhiting, who was afraid of heights, fell from a 58-meter-high building; Jiang Luxia was accidentally injured, resulting in stitches on the brow bone… “Real” is The starting point and general direction of the main creative team of “Wolf Pack”. The crew has traveled to Pakistan and Kazakhstan to film scenes. Director Jiang Cong has revised the draft 12 times and carefully polished the script. The various firearms used by the protagonists of the movie have also been specially modified according to the characteristics of the characters.

Ke Tong’s search for the truth of his father’s death, and finally inheriting his father’s legacy and shouldering the mission of protecting the country is the core clue running through the movie “Wolf Pack”. In the film, the continuation of the faith passed down by the father and son is touching; outside the film, those unsung heroes who are far away from the motherland and their families, fought bloody and fought for the country on unknown fronts, are more worthy of respect. (Sun Jiayin, reporter of Xinmin Evening News)