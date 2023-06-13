The Mille Miglia, the most beautiful race in the world, starts again and it is immediately Dolce vita. Here are models and characters

ROME – Here we are, the 2023 edition of the “most beautiful race in the world” as Enzo Ferrari liked to call it, is at the start. The 41st edition of the historical re-enactment of the Mille Miglia, a regularity competition reserved for vintage cars manufactured no later than 1957, which will compete on the traditional Brescia-Rome-Brescia route, starts today from the Lombard city. The 420 participating cars (405 plus 15 special lists) will touch some of the most evocative locations in the Belpaese and this year the public will be able to admire them for five days (one more than in previous editions), before the epilogue scheduled for Saturday 17 June.

Both the appointment with the Ferrari Tribute and the one with the Mille Miglia Green, a regularity race reserved for full-electric models, have been confirmed, while, for the first time, some stretches will be covered in autonomous driving mode by a Maserati MC20 Cielo. The car, developed by the Milan Polytechnic with Matteo Marzotto at the wheel, will participate in the historic competition as part of the wider Mille Miglia Autonomous Drive project, which represents the first experimentation in the world of autonomous vehicles on public roads. In the long snake of these vintage jewels, no less than 47 cars belonging to the Alfa Romeo brand stand out, which has always been a symbol of Italian sports motoring.







Among these, three precious specimens from the collection on display at the Alfa Romeo museum in Arese stand out: the 1900 Sport Spider and the 2000 Sportiva both from 1954 and the 1900 Super Sprint from 1956 which will be driven by exceptional crews. The 1900 Sport Spider will be driven by Marius Pop, founder of the “Alfattitude” web community that brings together thousands of passionate alfisti from all over the world, and Virgiliu Andone. The 2000 Sportiva will be driven by the all-German couple formed by Tom Wlaschiha, the leading actor in “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things”, and by Nina Maria Weizenecker, an automotive influencer known as NinaCarMaria. The 1900 Super Sprint, on the other hand, will be entrusted to the social face of the Italian fashion brand Velasca, Lorenzo Quaglia, flanked by Giovanni Giuseppe Savini, the famous tiktoker known by the stage name @giogiusavini.

In short, among the many crews that will participate aboard unforgettable models from the house of the serpent, there will also be three teams for three authentic works of art in motion. The cars are part of the Heritage collection, the Stellantis department dedicated to the protection and promotion of the historical heritage made up of over six hundred examples of vintage cars including Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Abarth.