the millionaire figure they would pay for the catering

In December of this year Nicole Neumann and Manu Urcera will get married. Specifically, it will be on December 8. The wedding will be in a church of Bariloche and then they will move to San Martín of the Andes for an exclusive party. In that context, more details were known of the celebration.

Thus, in Intruders, the American program, they gave more details of the Nicole’s third wedding but the first of Manu Urcera.

The designer Laurencio Adot will take care of the three dresses that Neumann will wear throughout the event that will last three days. In the program they also gave catering details at the party.

It was Laura Ubfal who detailed how much the cost of the exclusive menu for each of the 200 guests. “As I was informed, it would be 150 dollars per coverwhich seemed to me the minimum amount, “he said.

After making calculations from his cell phone, Guido Záffora explained that for That value gives a total of $60,000 only for the catering service.the journalist wondered if it was about roast but they reminded her that Nicole is a vegetarian.

“There is a lot of Gourmet dishes that are vegan or vegetarian and they make you a combination of flavors that seems like you are eating meat and it is not meat“Added Pampito, attentive to the information.

Wedding of Nicole Neumann and Manu Urcera: the party will last three days

Maite Peñoñori recounted in Intruders that Nicole Neumann will have a three-day wedding party with Manu Urcera.

“On December 7th he is going to make an English tea, the 8th the party that goes on in the afternoon/nightand on the 9th a lunch”, said the panelist.


