The minister Giuliano targeted the businessmen for the collective strike

The Minister of Transportation of the Nation, Diego Giulianocharged against the bus companies and blamed them for the strike this Friday: “If there is a new parity and they pay the old salaries, they generate the conflict”

The official stated that the companies “they left people on the streetthe one who needed to move was surprised by this”

He targeted businessmen for the way they use the resources provided by the State. “Neither can a fever of subsidies be unleashed. We have to take care of public funds.”

Developing…

LT

