The Minister of Women affirmed that femicides decreased and asked to change the name of the Ministry

The Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity of the Nation, Ayelen Mazzinaaffirmed this Tuesday that “the femicides have dropped“in Argentina and revealed that he would change the name of the Ministry of Women in the event that the presidential candidate of Unión por la Patria, Sergio Massawin the elections and invite her to be part of his Cabinet.

“According to the numbers of the Supreme Court of Justice, femicides have dropped. It is nothing to celebrate. It is a small reduction number, but he also talks about these places of institutionality and we also have ministries in all the provinces. They are places that allow you to ask for help,” Mazzina said.

Ayelén Mazzina criticized Rodríguez Larreta for promising to close the Ministry for Women: “A secretariat is not the same”

In dialogue with the program “free shooter“, which leads Franco Torchia in radio Splendidthe national official highlighted: “If you look at the numbers of different types of violence and the complaints, they are events that are not happening today but that happened 2, 3, 4 or 5 years ago and that today were encouraged (to denounce) because there are places that respond, because there is a place of institutionality and teams of professionals that assist”.

Why Ayelén Mazzina wants to change the name of the Women’s Ministry

Within this framework, Mazzina raised the idea of ​​changing the name of the portfolio that she leads: “Hopefully one day the Ministry will no longer be called the Ministry of Women. If it touched me for 4 more years, I would change the name“.

“I think you have to put muscle to equality, to diversity… Ministry of Integration, I don’t know. If the Ministry lacks something, it is muscle with gender-sex diversity or with the collective. The focus is on women, which is fine, but it is managed transversally with the rest of the ministries and that is why you need a specific area“, he pointed out.

Ayelen Mazzina.

Although he highlighted that the number of femicides has been reduced since the creation of the Ministry, he stressed: “We must continue working because this is part of a cultural transformation. I think we still have a very macho culture ingrained in Argentina. We have taken important and interesting steps, but we must continue to penetrate deeply into society”.

“I am annoyed by the pressure that people believe that a single Ministry can solve the problems of all Argentina regarding women and diversity. The Ministry has really done a good job and this Government with the transversality of the perspective you need, but you need the contributions of Justice, the Judicial Power, the Legislative Power, the provinces and the municipalities. It is not only a Ministry that is going to end femicides,” he said.

The Minister of Women Ayelén Mazzina denounced Baby Etchecopar for political violence

In another section of the interview, the official affirmed that she is “accompanying” the presidential candidacy of Sergio Massa, who considered that “he has a very constructive perspective regarding the gender perspective.”

“I would love for him to win. I firmly believe that Argentina needs a firm candidate, with that kind of authority, a candidate who loves his country,” he concluded.

ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

