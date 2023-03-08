Listen to the audio version of the article

Sacha Guitry’s prose is overflowing, irrepressible, full of salacious and sparkling inventions, like that of a Robert Walser or a Daniil Charms. Chaplinian actor, author of one hundred and twenty comedies, director and screenwriter, born in 1885, Guitry has written a single novel, Memoirs of a cheater, which Adelphi is now reproducing in the exact translation by Davide Tortorella with some drawings by the author. What kind of text is it? Edgardo Franzosini explains it to us: «With its black humour, its smiling cynicism, its amorality, its quick sentences, its essential words, Memoirs of a baro has the sparkling grace of a gay and pessimistic fable, written for celebrate, not “the case” – to which the author has dedicated it -, or the one who in some way tries to replace himself, that is to say “the cheater”, but “the game”. The pleasure of the game”.

Halfway between the acrobatic protagonist of Dostoevsky’s Player and any schlemihl (such as that of Jaroslav Hašek, the good soldier Sc’vèik), Guitry’s character moves along the darts of luck and the creativity of ingenuity: except by a miracle after a fatal mushroom lunch, alone in the world, he first becomes a groom in a luxury hotel and then embarks on a fervent career in European casinos, demonstrating how much chance is “one of my best friends”.

The Monte Carlo casino

Naturally, a long and detailed description of the Monte Carlo casino cannot be missing: «In all the casinos of the world, play begins around five in the afternoon. In Monaco, the treatment begins at ten in the morning and continues until two in the morning, every single day of the year! In the morning I went to sit on the already hot steps of the grand staircase of the large hotel where I was hired, and I enjoyed watching, not without a certain dismay, the old ladies – they are always the outriders! – who were waiting for the doors to open to rush to occupy certain positions deemed propitious only because the day before they had brought good luck to other old ladies! Of them it cannot be said that they are players. After all, playing also means having fun, at least a little, from time to time. No, they don’t have fun. Maybe they had fun thirty years ago, for a couple of months, but they haven’t enjoyed it since. They are possessed and tragic».

Angouleme

The narration continues in Angoulême, later with the return to Monte Carlo in the guise of croupier and with the knowledge of his future wife (“I disliked her – and I liked her”), up to the actual operations of tampering with the baro, and to the its excruciating epilogue (employee in a playing card factory). As Franzosini underlines again, Guitry – through the voice of the narrator – manages very well to embody «a certain wholly French, indeed wholly Parisian esprit, made in daily life of levity, impertinence, vanity, and in the theater of fluid dialogues and delightful intrigues ». In particular Guitry, through a torrid and almost wild immediacy (which cannot fail to recall the liberating tension of Huckleberry Finn), always appears able to show the reader the absolute innocence of his action: cunning and virtue of a narrative style that has his mantra in the swirling, illuminating ability to make people smile on any occasion.

Sacha Guitry, Memoirs of a cheater, translation by Davide Tortorella, with drawings by the author and an afterword by Edgardo Franzosini, Adelphi, pp. 136, €13.00