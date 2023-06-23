The misplaced outburst of Luis Juez at his closing campaign. What did he say?

The anger of Louis Judge by the incorporation of Juan Schiaretti that promoted some referents of Together for Change seems to have been pushed aside. It is that the national senator returned to concentrate on his electoral campaign to be governor of Córdobawhich culminated yesterday with an act in which Criticism against the ruling party candidate was not spared and there was even room for an outburst when he saw an opposition poster in the public. “Why don’t I f **** an egg”launched in the middle of his speech.

Judge stood on the stage of the Quiality Espacio de Córdoba and said that the provincial ruling party has “24 years of uninterrupted corruption.” “Let’s not give them 20 more years of our children’s future,” said Judge.

With his typical tune and strong voice, the PRO senator anticipated that next Sunday in the rival space “they are going to eat a shit that they did not see coming. On Sunday I have to win.” He recalled, in relation to the Cordovan ruling party, that “All my life I faced them with a toothpick” and at that moment he blew up a blue balloon that, he clarified, was the Government.

In the act of closing the campaign for the provincial elections next Sunday in which he will appear on a ballot as a candidate for governor, Marcos Carasso, the vice candidate, and Rodrigo De Loredo, who is running for the Mayor of the capital city.

“Don’t expect us to do the fourth hand to the ring road, but have no doubt that we are going to give dignity to the people of Cordoba with the salaryhealth, education and security that they lost,” he said.

Judge stood on stage with confident man posture. Those who follow him closely say that the results of the latest polls motivated him because he narrowed the gap with Llaryora. Another factor is the support of Mauricio Macriwhat way Twitter This Thursday he asked his followers “to accompany Luis Juez with your vote on June 25. Together for Change will begin an era in Córdoba and will end another. that’s change“.

Luis Juez during his closing campaign.

“On Sunday we are electing a governor with eggsthat has the authority to restore dignity to this town,” he insisted.

And, in addition to Macri, another of the supports that appeared at the event on the giant screen was that of Patricia Bullrich. “I come to commit myself to the future governor of Córdoba”listened to the 4,500 guests.

An outburst in the middle of the act

Everything was going well when an opposition poster distracted Judge, who did not hide his feelings and launched a strong outburst. It turns out that a woman raised a banner and shouted against a former deputy and candidate, Brenda Austinfor his position in favor of Voluntary termination of pregnancy.

“They stand in front of us with a sign and they want to tell me what I have to say: Let them suck an egg for me!“said the candidate.

Those who were present were able to notice that this situation altered the Cordovan PRO candidate, who from then on abandoned the moderate tone of his voice. “Let’s not let them ruin our act. This is what populism does: ideological patrolling, plurality is not supported. This is what is chosen on Sunday“, he declared before his fellow leaders and the public.

“I always say what I think and I tell people what is on my mind”was justified.

But then he returned to the axis of the message. He warned, among other things, that Sunday will be the last time he tries to compete for the Governorship and said that if he wins “he will start a cycle that will surely continue a younger radical”a letter whose addressee was at his side and was De Loredo, who will compete in the elections on July 23.

