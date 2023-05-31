Home » The missing woman was found in Alta Gracia
The missing woman was found in Alta Gracia

by admin
The missing woman was found in Alta Gracia

They found the lifeless body of the woman, who had been wanted by the Alta Gracia security forces, at noon this Wednesday. The body of the 62-year-old former teacher was found on the grass in a vacant area.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the teacher had been seen for the last time, at a bus stop near Eduardo Gamond street in the Parque Virrey neighborhood. Wearing a black garment and slippers

The waste ground was preserved and the arrival of the forces of Alta Gracia, the First Shift Investigation Prosecutor’s Office and the forensic doctors are awaited to perform the autopsy and determine the cause of death.

Her daughter, Lourdes, in dialogue with AG Noticias, explained that when she returned from work her mother was no longer there: “It was not at all to go anywhere without warning”, being insulin dependent and being under depression.

