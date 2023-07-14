The Mississippi Company, the financial disaster that led to the French Revolution

When the economic hardships that led to the French Revolution – such as poor harvests and excessive tax pressure – are listed, one usually omits the debacle caused by one of the great financial bubbles in history, the collapse of the Mississippi Company (from French: Mississippi Company).

Founded in 1684, the Company was a state-private corporation that had a monopoly on the exploitation of the French colonies in America, especially in the area around the mouth of the Mississippi River, a swampy and inhospitable delta that company officials described as as part of the Terrestrial Paradise.

Among those in charge of praising the benefits of that area was the director of the General Private Banka Scotsman named John Law who incorporated this Mississippi Company into his bank’s assets in 1716.

Mississippi Company

John Law (1671-1729) was one of the most “picturesque” figures of the 18th century. His importance is usually simplified by synthesizing his actions as “the inventor of paper money”Although Law was the first to impose the idea that money is a means of exchange and does not constitute wealth in itself and that “the wealth of nations depends on trade.”

The Mississippi Company would bring the gold of America…

As metallic limited commercial capacity, Law promoted the use of paper money at a very particular moment in the history of France, when Louis XIV died, leaving a debt of 3 billion pounds (the national annual income barely touched 150 million).

The ruler of the kingdom, Philip II of OrleansShe had met John Law when he had been forced to flee England after killing “Beau” Wilson in a duel for the favors of the future Countess of Orkney. Law’s godfather in this act of honor had been the writer Daniel Defoe – famous for his account of the lonely life of a shipwrecked man in his novel Robinson Crusoe.

The financial disaster that led to the French Revolution

As France’s debt was unpayableFelipe II complied with Law’s proposal to issue paper money through the Banque Générale Priveé of your property. To leverage the operation, he proposed incorporating the Mississippi Company, promoted with a great publicity campaign that exalted the potential of those lands and their great future. This created rampant speculation. People lined up in front of the bank’s doors to buy the shares that multiplied their value with the passing of the hours. This furore forced more unbacked issues. In fact, Philippe of Orleans printed 3,000 million pounds without Law’s consent!

The taking of the Bastille.

Rumors began to spread and people, out of mistrust, wanted to change their bills for cash. The government’s ban on having jewelry or metal in the house only spread terror and within two months the empire that Law had taken years to build collapsed.

With this bursting of the bubble, the use of paper money as a form of commercial exchange also lost all credibility. In turn, French titles lost a large part of their value and their debts had to be refinanced, creating a heavy interest burden on the public treasury.

However, this shortage and the chronic lack of money were not an obstacle to continue with the ostentatious waste of the monarchy or armed adventures such as the French support for the independence struggles of the Anglo-American colonies in the framework of the Seven Years War.

In 1789 more than half of the spending of the crown was destined to pay the debt contracted by the outbreak of the bubble of the Mississippi Company.

The French State was on the brink of default when, in that dramatic instance, the Swiss banker was summoned Jacques Necker, who had already been minister of Louis XVI from 1776 to 1781.

On that occasion, Necker had tried to impose some order on the tax collection – which was in the hands of a group of investors united under the name of General farm.

As this meddling had created some discomfort among the members of the collection body, there was strong pressure to remove Necker from office.

Faced with the imminent crisis of 1789, Necker returned to the government and convened the States General, a circumstance that led to an increase in his popularity among the less affluent classes.

Necker’s support for the call third estate –the bourgeoisie that was opposed to the nobility and the clergy– he was once again antagonized by the king who, on July 11, 1789, dismissed him for the “extreme condescension” that Necker had shown towards the representatives of the people.

The discontent over the dismissal of the minister led to the popular uprising of the July 14when the people took the Bastille, a monarchy prison where only seven prisoners were housed, four were fraudsters, one was the Count of Solages, accused of incest, and the others were the Count of Malleville and Auguste Tavernier, both imprisoned at the request of their families considering them insane . It was the conquest of a symbol rather than a momentous achievement.

As you can see, not only was freedom, equality and fraternity the slogan that guided the revolutionary people, but also the fury for the arbitrary and spurious management of resources, a constant that is repeated with suicidal perseverance.