The mobile terminal “The Hidden Corner” is scheduled to be released and the PC version will be launched after the release

Today (November 17), the domestic plot-solving puzzle game “The Hidden Corner” is now open for pre-orders on mobile. The demo was released on Steam in September. According to the developer, after the official launch of the PC version, Mobile versions will also be expedited. Interested players can enter the reservation page.

It is reported that the game will be divided into five chapters to express the family relationship, education, kinship and friendship of teenagers in reality. It is hoped that through these, players will have a sense of reality resonance, and they can experience the atmosphere of the story and the entertainment of the game while thinking about the original What kind of harm will the lack of family care cause to the growth of young people.

This work is adapted from the highly influential Chinese suspense drama “The Hidden Corner”. The game integrates exploration, puzzle solving, and reasoning into the original storyline, aiming to bring players a more immersive and unique experience. The game constructs the scene in 3D, and through the unique design of light, shadow and color, it creates a thrilling and weird environment based on the original drama.

