The model of the new shirt that Boca would wear next season was leaked and the networks were divided

7/3/2023 – 9:57 PM Mundo Boca

The social networks were the scene in which this Monday what would be the new Boca shirt for the 2023/2024 season was leaked, which will have notorious differences with respect to the current starting kit and which generated both positive and negative criticism for part of the fans

The model that leaked the website Footy Headlines shows a variation of different shades of blue, the main color of the shirt, with the classic yellow horizontal stripe, although it would also have some lines of the same color as the stripe on the sides of the jacket. The Adidas logo and the three stripes will be yellow.

The two main sponsors of the club would also be present on the front and back: Betsson, in the center of the shirt, and DirecTV on the lower part of the back. In addition, the legend “Xeneize” can be seen under the neck in a bright yellow color.

Comments like “The trout version is very good. Now, what would be the real one?”, “If that’s it, you have to terminate their contract right away”, “According to how Almirón’s team plays”, “It seems like training” and “Rare. I don’t know if I like it or not. I am going to wait to see how Marcos Rojo fits to decide”, were those published by Boca fans as soon as the possible model was leaked.

Currently, Boca has two really unique shirts for what he regularly showed in his history. A little over a month ago, he wore a light blue shirt with blue details inspired by the Nicolás Avellaneda Ferry Bridge in the La Boca neighborhood, and he also donned one with gray and blue in honor of the neighborhood and La Bombonera stadium, reported NA.



