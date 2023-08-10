the moment in which they shot at the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated this Wednesday afternoon in Quito, Ecuador. The information was confirmed by the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata.

The candidate was at a political rally in the north center of the city when the attack occurred. According to the videos and witnesses of the event, Villavicencio was attacked by hit men who fired several times at him.

Villavicencio was the only candidate for the presidency who, by his own decision, did not have the police custody that the Government offered to all applicants.

Zapata, in dialogue with the Ecuavisa network, confirmed that the candidate did not survive the attack. In turn, those close to Villavicencio, such as the journalist and friend, Christian Zurita, published the news of his death: “They killed my friend,” he wrote.

Villavicencio, a former trade unionist and candidate for the Construye Movement, was taken to the nearest hospital, where his death was confirmed.

The candidate was leaving the scene when the shots began. In the images you can see when he gets into the truck and, when the shots begin, people begin to hide and run.

